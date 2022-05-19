Oonagh Paige, Amber Heard’s daughter: who is her father | Father | Johnny Depp | Elon Musk | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The actress Amber Heard has been in the news around the world for the trial she has with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Since then, the media has been attentive to what has been said in court, but not only that. And it is that, while the entire legal process lasts, important passages in the lives of both artists of USA.

Regarding the life of Amber Heard Her main works, couples and controversies have already been remembered, so one of the aspects that, for her, could be the most valuable of her existence is pending: her daughter. Although many did not know it, the interpreter has a girl, of which she is only known from her posts on her Instagram.

Since her birth, the girl has been the protagonist of multiple social media posts from her mother. There it was possible to know some details about her, although others have been left in a vacuum in the absence of an answer.

WHAT IS THE NAME OF AMBER HEARD’S DAUGHTER?

Last year with a publication in his personal account of Instagramthe American artist announced that she had become a mother, surprising her fans, since nothing was known about it previously.

In that post Amber Heard also gave some details of how she is, details of her decision to be a mother and revealed the name chosen for the little girl: Oonagh Paige.

Although she revealed some information about this entire process, she did not say anything about how she became a mother. She didn’t say anything about her father either, so it is presumed that it was a surrogate or sperm donation process.

“I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now realize how radical it is for us as women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny. Hopefully we get to a point where not wanting a ring to have a crib becomes normal. A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life.”wrote.

WHO IS THE FATHER OF AMBER HEARD’S DAUGHTER?

There is no official information about it, but the Page Six portal indicated that Amber Heard became a mother through a surrogacy, since she cannot have babies, according to some of her friends.

The identity of the people who participated in the process is unknown, therefore it is not possible to speak clearly about who the father is, even though there were some rumors about it, which included Elon Musk as a possible donor.

The cited medium indicates that he tried to know more about it, but did not receive a response from the environment of the CEO of Tesla, who had a romantic relationship with Amber Heard in the past.