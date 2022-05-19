Monkeypox reaches America; confirm a case in the US and investigate 13 suspected infections in Candá

This Wednesday the first case of the monkey pox in state United, while Canada 13 suspected cases are analyzed, confirming the presence of the disease in America.

The Department of Public Health from Massachusetts confirmed the case in a man who recently traveled to Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigate all possible contacts of the patient.

On the other hand, 13 suspected cases are being investigated in Canada, all of them in Montreal.

So far, nine cases have been confirmed in the UK; 14 in Portugal and one more in the United States.

As for suspected cases, six are being investigated in Portugal, 23 in Spain and those in Canada.

Speaking to EFE, the spokesman for the Society for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology (SEIMC), Ferdinand Streetstressed that it is always easier for a respiratory virus such as COVID-19 or the flu to become a pandemic, but in theory the monkey virus or “monkeypox” has less capacity pandemic because it forces you to be living with someone sick.

The first human cases of the disease were identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970 and the number has been increasing over the last decade in West and Central African countries.

Initial symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

A skin rash may also develop, often starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE