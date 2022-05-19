Mayor of Moroleón justifies her Lamborghini as family use

MEXICO CITY (appro).– The white Lamborghini Huracán car, valued at more than 7 million pesos, which is parked outside the municipal presidency of Moroleón, Guanajuato, belongs to Mayor Alma Denisse Sánchez Barragán, from Movimiento Ciudadano (MC ).

Alma Denisse is the daughter of candidate Alma Barragán, who was shot to death while attending a rally on May 25, 2021.



According to witnesses, a subject arrived at the rally while the mayoral candidate was giving a speech and shot her at close range. Until that moment, 97 candidates had been assassinated during the electoral campaigns and 935 attacks against politicians, according to the Etellekt consultancy.

The young woman replaced her mother one week of the elections on June 6, 2021, and won with 48.5% of the votes for the 2021-2024 period.

Given the questions against her, Alma Denisse assured that the car “is for family use” and was acquired thanks to the clothing businesses that her family owns.



“It is not something that people know that I hide, in my family we are textile workers because all the time we have made clothes, and other types of businesses. I have nothing to hide, we have had high-end cars, not a year ago, not two, but more years, ”she justified herself.

