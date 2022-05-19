Kim Kardashian bursts into tears and cries hysterically after heartbreaking phone call in Hulu’s new show scene

KIM Kardashian spoke to inmate Brandon Bernard in tonight’s episode prior to her execution as she is seen sobbing as he comforts her.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been working on prison reform for years.

6

6

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim and Brandon connect over the phone.

The couple have a heartbreaking chat, during which they detail what his upcoming execution will be like.

Kim, 41, cried inconsolably as she listened to Brandon calmly talk about the experience: “The first thing they’re going to do is push me into that chair and I don’t want to panic and stuff, so they have to give me some kind of a pull.

“But you don’t have to be sad.”

The inmate also started crying, but continued to calm the KKW Beauty tycoon.

In a confessional, Kim says, “The fact that he was the one who tried to calm me from crying broke my heart.

“He was executed. We weren’t able to stop him. But that’s why I do what I do, because the system is so broken.

“The death penalty is so inhumane. I have to fight harder to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else ”.

Most read in Entertainment

THE CASE

Brandon was convicted and executed for the 1999 robbery, kidnapping and murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley, according to CNN.

The inmate was one of five alleged gang members convicted in Texas for the crime.

Brandon was not the gunman in the murder. Christopher Vialva, one of his co-defendants, was.

He spent years on death row before his death by execution in 2020.

Christopher was also executed a few months before Brandon.

The other co-defendants involved were sentenced to lesser sentences.

Brandon was the youngest person in the United States to be sentenced to death in nearly 70 years.

Prior to his death, Kim asked President Donald Trump – in office at the time – to communicate Brandon’s ruling.

Activist Kim

During the same episode of The Kardashians, Kim sits down with fellow activist Scott Budnick to talk about Julius Jones, another man she fought with to get out of death row.

She tells Scott, “I always try to think of a case like, ‘What would I do if this were my son?’

“Oh my god, I’m so afraid my boys are teenagers and hang around with the wrong people.”

The mom-of-four adds, “I tell them all the time that’s all you throw around.”

He also tells Scott that his late father, Robert Kardashian, didn’t want him to become a lawyer. because she was “so vain”.

Kim says on the show, “He would be proud.

“He had a lot of fun because he said ‘you don’t want to do this.’ She said to me “you are so vain, you will not want to become a lawyer. And you’ll have so many fucking wrinkles from the stress of this job. I know, you won’t want it. ‘

When Scott tells her “look how much you’ve changed”, Kim replies “Yes, and thank God for the botox.”

6

6

6