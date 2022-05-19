Khloe Kardashian Accuses Scott Disick of ‘SNAPPING’ on Kendall Jenner After Their Massive Fight Led to the Model Furious

KHLOE Kardashian accused Scott Disick of ‘Purging on’ her younger sister, Kendall Jenner.

On Thursday’s new Hulu episode, you learned about last week’s massive fight between the 38-year-old and the 26-year-old, which you RESOLVED of the altercation.

Hulu subscribers have seen Scott complain week after week that he feels left out by his former family on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Last week he growled at 66-year-old Kris Jenner, “You don’t invite me to half the things you do anymore.”

The anger extended to Kendall when, in the final scene of episode five, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex was furious that he wasn’t invited to her birthday party.

“Kourtney, at the end of the day, is my sister,” Kendall defended. “This dinner was for literally 15 people…”

Scott, 12 years her senior, replied: “I haven’t heard you apologize.”

You won’t let me talk, Scott. You’re talking about me,” the seemingly helpless Kendall said.

The model grabbed her food and ran off saying, “I’m leaving, this is fucking ridiculous.”

Walking away, she added, “I’m so sick of this Scott shit, really.”

But this week, in episode 6, another family member weighed in after learning how he treated the second youngest Kardashian-Jenner.

‘REALLY F**KING RUDE’

In the new images, Kendall immediately leaves the fight to go to Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

A makeup-free Kourtney is sitting on the bed with a slim-looking Khloe, who had her long blonde hair down.

Kendall told them what happened, and Khloe, who is close to Scott as fans have no doubt noted after he made “sexual comments” towards her last week, had enough.

“Tell him ‘hey, go ahead, stop talking about my family stuff,'” Khloe advised.

“‘Stop putting everyone else in the middle.’ He doesn’t go to Kourtney. [to find out info about things] because he knows he can’t get shit out of her, so he goes to you, the least combative one,” he continued.

“And that’s really fucked up to take advantage of you. That’s really very rude.”

Khloe then shot back at Scott: “I’m sure it hurts. I’m sure it really sucks to realize what you did to your life.

Because once you have to swallow that pill, it’s a hard pill to swallow.’”

His strong stance came after Scott’s earlier outbursts, which were discussed by fans on Reddit.

They couldn’t help but notice that Scott has complained in multiple episodes that he feels left out.

He is the father of Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

However, many viewers feel his repeated protests about not being invited to family events are unwarranted, given that he and the Poosh founder split in 2015.

‘DISGUSTING’

One fan expressed, “The way Scott acted in this episode was terrible.”

Another agreed: “He needs a life outside the family. Seriously, it’s not healthy right now.”

A third added: “I actually gasped at this scene. The right. He is his daughter’s ex… he can no longer expect to be invited to everything or even anything his family does.”

While Travis and Kourtney haven’t felt the need to contain their PDA with Scott, he has also moved on with his personal life.

At the Kardashians premiere, he bought 27-year-old Rebecca Donaldson as his date.

‘SPOOKY’ PATTERN?

In March, and after filming for season 1 wrapped, Scott shared a photo on his Instagram stories of Kendall lying down and posing seductively on a couch, wearing only a sports bra and stockings.

“Photoshoot 4 for no reason,” Scott captioned the photo.

But not everyone was comfortable with the photo shoot.

“This feels weird lol,” said one Instagram user.

But Scott and Kendall have been accused of being more than just friends in the past, when she was just 19 years old.

In April 2015, a magazine ran a story titled “How Scott Seduced Me!”

“I didn’t even know it existed in the world!” However, Kendall told host Ryan Seacrest with a laugh two years later. “Definitely false, though.”

But Scott seems to have a thing for members of the Kar-Jenner family, recently reaching out to Holly Scarfone, who looks just like Kylie, and repeatedly writing “flirty” comments on Khloe’s Instagram posts.

Fans have also been surprised by his dating age gaps: He was romantically linked to Amelia Hamlin, now 20, in October 2020.

He also dated Sofia Richie, now 23, in 2017.

After she announced her recent engagement, Scott showed that he apparently has a pattern of staying dangerously on the fringes.

He commented on Instagram below Amelia’s post: “On the 305 just call me good luck chuck,” which seems to refer to a movie where women find “the one” right after dating the same guy.

