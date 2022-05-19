Khloe Kardashian accuses Scott Disick of “PREYING” on Kendall Jenner after their massive fight led to the model’s escape

KHLOE Kardashian accused Scott Disick of “TAKING” his younger sister Kendall Jenner.

In the new episode of Hulu on Thursday, he learned of last week’s massive fight between the 38-year-old and the 26-year-old, who came out TEMPESTLY from the altercation.

Hulu subscribers have seen Scott complain week after week about feeling left out of his former family in Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Last week he joked with Kris Jenner, 66, “You don’t invite me anymore in the middle of the shit you do.”

Anger hit Kendall when, in the final scene of episode five, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex got mad at not being invited to her birthday party.

“Kourtney, at the end of the day, is my sister,” defended Kendall. “This dinner was literally 15 people …”

Scott, 12 years her senior, replied, “I didn’t hear you apologize.”

“You won’t let me speak, Scott. You’re talking above me, ”Kendall said, seemingly helpless.

The model grabbed her food and rushed off saying, “I’m out, it’s so fucking ridiculous.”

Turning away, he added, “I’m so on top of this Scott shit, really.”

But this week, in episode 6, another family member stepped in after learning how he treated the second youngest Kardashian-Jenner.

“Really fucking rude”

In the new footage, Kendall immediately leaves the fight to go to Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

A makeup-free Kourtney is sitting on the bed with a skinny-looking Khloe who had her long blonde hair down.

Kendall told them what happened and Khloe – who is very attached to Scott as fans have surely noticed after making “sexual comments” about him last week – has had enough.

“Tell him ‘hey, go ahead, stop talking about my family shit,’” Khloe advised.

“’Stop putting everyone else in the middle.’ He won’t go to Kourtney [to find out info about things] because he knows he can’t get shit from her, so he’s going to you, the least combative, ”he continued.

“And it’s really fucking fucked up to plunder you. It’s actually really fucking rude. “

Khloe then shot at Scott: “’I’m sure it hurts you. I’m sure it really sucks to realize what you’ve done to your life.

Because once you have to swallow that pill, it’s a fucking hard pill to swallow. ‘”

His strong stance came after Scott’s first outbursts, which fans have been discussing on Reddit.

They couldn’t help but notice that Scott has complained in multiple episodes that he feels left out.

He is the father of Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

However, many viewers believe his repeated protests about not being invited to family events are unwarranted, as he and Poosh’s founder split in 2015.

‘DISGUSTING’

One fan vented: “The way Scott acted in this episode was scary.”

Another agreed: “He needs a life outside the family. Seriously, it’s unhealthy at this point. “

A third added: “I actually took my breath away at this scene. The right. He is the ex of her daughter of him… he can no longer expect to be invited to everything and not even to anything their family does “.

While Travis and Kourtney didn’t feel the need to hold their PDA around Scott, he too has moved on in his personal life.

At the premiere of The Kardashians, he bought 27-year-old Rebecca Donaldson as his date.

‘INCREDIBLE’ MODEL?

In March, and following the conclusion of filming for the first season, Scott shared a photo of his Instagram stories in which Kendall lay and posed seductively on a sofa, wearing only a sports bra and pantyhose.

“Photo shoot 4 for no reason,” Scott captioned the photo.

But not everyone was comfortable with the photo shoot.

“Sounds weird, lol,” said one Instagrammer.

But Scott and Kendall have been accused of being more than just friends in the past when she was only 19.

In April 2015, a magazine published a story titled “How Scott Seduced Me!”

“I didn’t even know it existed in the world!” Kendall, however, told host Ryan Seacrest with a laugh two years later. “Definitely false, though.”

But Scott seems to have a soft spot for Kar-Jenner family members, recently approaching Kylie impersonator Holly Scarfone and repeatedly wrote “flirtatious” comments on Khloe’s Instagram posts.

Fans also raised eyebrows about his age difference in dating – he was romantically linked to Amelia Hamlin, now 20, in October 2020.

He also dated Sofia Richie, who is now 23, in 2017.

After announcing his recent engagement, Scott has apparently shown he has a role model of staying dangerously on the periphery.

She commented on Instagram under Amelia’s post: “In 305 just call me good luck chuck”, which would seem to refer to a movie where women find “that” right after dating the same guy.

