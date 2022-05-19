Jane and Valkyrie are the queens of Asgard? More images of “Thor: Love and Thunder” come to light

Trailer for the fourth installment of “Thor” with the return of various characters. (Marvel)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

There is less and less to enjoy the return of Chris Hemsworth like the god of thunder on the big screen. titled as Thor: Love and ThunderThe film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and brings back other characters that belong to this film franchise. The most anticipated by fans is the appearance of Natalie Portman What mighty thora very different version of the doctor Jane Foster that we met in the first two installments.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Regarding the most recent announcements that come from Marvel Studios, two unpublished images of the protagonists were released . In the first, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane (Portman) are sitting next to each other on what appears to be a throne and, as Thompson had anticipated at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, his character would become “the king” of Asgard and would be looking for “a queen”. Nothing is said about the possibility of seeing the blonde heroine romantically involved with someone other than Thor.

Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in a new photograph of “Thor: Love and Thunder”. (Marvel Studios)

In addition, Hemsworth shows off his much more polished physique in a new image in which he is seen wearing a new suit and carrying Stormbreaker, the weapon he used in the two battles against Thanos. The superhero begins his journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but is separated from them when he goes after a solo goal of his own for which he will need to be in his best shape. Meanwhile, he looms over a fearsome villain known as Gorr, the butcher of godswho will be played by Christian bale.

The key to having Taika Waititi at Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder is the second film that the New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi directed for the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. The Oscar winner for JojoRabbit was the great schemer behind the rebirth of the saga centered on the Asgardian superhero, since Thor: Ragnarök (2017) differed greatly from what had been done previously with the character for the live action.

Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the God of Thunder for the fourth film directed by Taika Waititi. (Marvel Studios)

To continue much more fun and charm in the MCU, the director intended to bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, but not in the role of the ordinary girlfriend of the protagonist, but as a companion in battle. The American actress had to undergo a hard exercise routine to show off the muscles of mighty thorthe name her character originally takes when she is chosen by Mjolnir after Thor stops being worthy enough.

As the Oscar-winning star had previously stated, the plot of the next film will also address the breast cancer that Jane got sick of in the comics. Every time she transformed into this powerful superheroine, her health deteriorated much more because the power she received nullified the effects of chemotherapy in her body. However, she takes on this responsibility to save the world and puts her own life at risk.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Jane Foster will reappear completely renewed to fight alongside Thor in his next adventure. (Marvel Studios)

It is still too early to confirm that Thor: Love and Thunder he will adapt all these details exactly, but from Waititi’s vast imagination, only big surprises can be expected. The fourth Thor film, starring Chris Hemsworthwill be released on July 7 in theaters in Latin America .

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

KEEP READING:

Thor: Love and Thunder: A new look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor was revealed

New Marvel announcements: first preview of Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2 and the next 10 years of the MCU

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder and how Jane Foster carried Mjolnir in the comics