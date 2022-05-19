Huawei Band 7 and Huawei Watch D are now available

Share

Huawei presents its new Band 7 in Spain, the best rival of the Xiaomi Mi Band that will be sold in the coming weeks at a price of 59 euros and in multiple colors.

The launch in Spain of the very interesting Huawei Band 7 had been waiting since its presentation, and it is that the best rival of the popular Xiaomi Mi Band a few weeks ago it presented credentials in China, although the Shenzhen giant has waited until today to confirm landing your new generation of devices.

In fact, it is that Huawei has presented us in Spain and at once to the Huawei Mate Xs 2, Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Huawei Watch Fit 2 and finally to those who will undoubtedly be your two wearables more importantand what are these Huawei Watch D and the aforementioned Huawei Band 7 Of which we now tell you all the details.

We talk how not of the best smart accessories for Huawei smartphone users with HarmonyOS system, although to become more attractive among the general public both They will be compatible with both Android and iOS.especially the Huawei Band 7 bracelet that can be used linked to any terminal that has Bluetooth and runs Android 6.0, iOS 9.0 or higher versions.

New Huawei Band 7: this is the main rival of the next Xiaomi Mi Band

Huawei Band 7

Huawei’s new Band 7 evolves on the idea of a sports quantifier bracelet with a very comfortable cut, keeping its rectangular AMOLED screen and a known form factor in which autonomy is key. Not in vain, in its 44.35 x 26 x 9.99 millimeters and 15 grams of weight it fits a battery life up to 2 weekswhich will allow us to monitor our activity without the hassle of a daily load.

It has a 1.47-inch full color AMOLED displayBluetooth 5.0 LE wireless connectivity as well as NFC to enable mobile paymentsadding a huge and versatile battery of sensors with accelerometer, gyroscope, SpO2 and cardiac monitor, which will allow us detect and quantify up to 96 sports activitiestrack sleep and even prevent arrhythmias.

It is resistant to water up to 5 atmospheres, so we can bathe with it and continue our activities in the pool, being compatible with iOS 9.0 and Android 6.0 or higher in addition obviously to Harmony OS 2, for practically universal operation.

It will be sold in a bunch of colors with interchangeable straps, at a starting price of 59 euros in Spain.

Huawei Watch D

Regarding this boxy-looking watch that stays halfway between the Apple Watch, a FitBit Versa and a Samsung Gear of the first generations, we have to say that surely is he wearables of Huawei most advanced in terms of health quantificationsince in its case all the novelties and sensors that we have seen in other similar devices from the competition are included.

So we will see a smart watch with the usual accelerometers and gyroscopes, but also with heart monitor, electrocardiogram measurement system, blood pressure monitor, oximeter and barometerwhich will allow us keep an eye on our hearts being able to detect arrhythmias and monitor our blood pressure, in addition to performing indicative ECGs.

Also can detect dozens of exercises and sports different to quantify them, with IP68 protection that allows you to get wet but makes you more sensitive in the sea or in swimming pools, adding to all this new health tracking apps with a dedicated physical access button.

In terms of hardware, we have a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch screen and 456 x 280 pixel resolution, connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 LE, aGPS and NFC for mobile paymentsalong with a battery that offers autonomy for up to 7 days of theoretical use and wireless charging.

It is also universally compatible, in your case with iOS 12, Android 6 and Harmony OS 2 or higherall in an original style case ‘retro’ with 51 x 38 x 13.6 millimeters and 40.9 grams of weight.

What is your price? Well, unfortunately it won’t be cheap. it costs in Spain no less than 449 euros launch.

