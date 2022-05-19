How to avoid tragedy in a Catholic marriage?

In the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, whose marital failure is exhibited in the context of a defamation trial, a Catholic psychologist reflects on violence and how a Catholic marriage can avoid a similar tragedy.

Speaking to ACI Prensa, Isabella Menegazzo, a psychologist at the Together for Life Institute (JUVID), a Catholic organization that has been dedicated to promoting life and family for more than a decade, warned that “all fairy tales can become a horror tale, the story of our lives”.

“Those who are following this trial find themselves experiencing the harsh reality that what may seem idyllic at first can turn out to be a horror story and that this It is not necessarily the result of an inexorable destiny, but rather it is derived from actions, omissions and choices.conditions expired and conditions that expired”

Menegazzo pointed out that it is “many factors that paved the way.”

“At the end of the day, this story is interesting because it is the story of each one of us, who longing to be happy, love and be loved, live a full and vibrant life, we can make mistakes, fail and experience guilt in the attempt.”

“We could all be Amber and Johnny”, he warned.

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, married civilly between 2015 and 2017, are immersed in a defamation trial in the United States.

Depp denounced Heard because of an article that the actress wrote in 2018 in the American newspaper The Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

According to the actor, who has starred in successful sagas such as Pirates in the Caribbean, the text of his ex-wife, although he did not mention it directly, caused serious damage to his image and considerable economic losses.

The trial hearings are broadcast live, and fragments of the testimonies of the ex-spouses and their witnesses have gone viral on social networks like TikTok.

The trial has revealed a series of mutual displays of violence, infidelity, substance and alcohol abuse.

Isabella Menegazzo explained that “violence is more than a blow” because “all violence starts from the reduction of the other to a means for one’s own ends”.

“When in a discussion we reduce the other, despise or attack him, it becomes an end to satisfy a disordered need for power,” he warned.

The psychologist stressed that for this reason “violence is not just a blow or an offensive word, it is an existential attitude towards the other”.

On the media coverage of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Menegazzo said that “the disgust for the lack of truthfulness is a universal fact.”

“Regardless of who has won the most converts to their side, the lack of truthfulness is a fact that disgusts believers, non-believers and people of all guy who have been following this case.”

“Man likes honesty, sincerity. We are beings who recognize the good in the Truth, ”he specified.

Menegazzo later indicated that “everyone expects a fair outcome” to the trial of Depp and Heard.

“Faced with facts that lacerate human dignity, it is human to expect a just outcome,” he said, but specified that “there is so much more to this case” that only “the gaze of a merciful and just, good and faithful God” can see it. .

God, he recalled, “does not reject a contrite and humiliated heart” and “applies the most severe judgments against those who believe they are part of the ‘just’.”

The Lord, he stressed, “is the only one who can do justice for Amber and for Johnny, for you and for me.”