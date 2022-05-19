How Britney Spears is really dealing with her devastating pregnancy loss

Britney Spears shared some great news on Instagram on April 13. The princess of pop shared a photo that included a pink cup, a plate, and some flowers, and in her caption, she explained that she had lost a bit of weight over the holidays, only to gain it back when she returned home. “So I took a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I’m having a baby,” she wrote in the post.

Following the big announcement, the singer shared a few other posts dedicated to pregnancy, including some of her cravings.

Related news

Sadly, on May 14, Spears shared some devastating news with her fans in a joint post with her boyfriend. Sam Asghari.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote in the post. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were too excited to share the good news.”

Asghari subsequently posted on his Instagram story on May 16 to give fans an idea of ​​how he was doing.

“We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” he wrote, according to Page Six.

“It’s hard, but we’re not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We’ll be expanding our family soon.”

Now, Spears sheds a little light on what she’s doing to keep busy during this difficult time.

Britney Spears is channeling her energy into dancing

Britney Spears is giving her fans on social media a little insight into how she’s dealing with her devastating miscarriage.

The singer posted a short video that captured her dancing to Beyonce’s hit “Halo.” The singer seemed to be at home with her as she danced to her rhythm in her usual sports shorts and crop top.

The mother-of-two accompanied the post with a lengthy caption, letting her 41.2 million followers know how she’s doing. “I’m definitely going through something in my life right now…and music helps me a lot to gain insight and perspective,” she told fans, adding that she shot the video a few months ago.

The singer stated that each song gives her a “different feel” and “mood”. Spears continued, “I’m thankful for that escape…this song is quite spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it.” It’s no surprise that fans left comments to applaud Spears’ dancing and wish her well. “We LIVE to see you happy and acting with a smile even on Instagram! Long live the queen!” a fan wrote.

The day before her dance post, Spears shared a screenshot of Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City” that included the caption, “Not in the mood to hang out with a bunch of people.” Underneath the post, the “Toxic” singer added, “Unfortunately my mood these days.” We can only imagine how it feels.