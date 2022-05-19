HBO Max series: “Euphoria” and 21 other titles that deserve to be seen in a marathon

Teen drama “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya, also earned its place in this selection of HBO Max’s best binge-watching series. Photo: Courtesy

fans of the series game of Thrones Latin America and Brazil responded to a survey conducted by hbo max over other favorite content and their responses chose several series of different genreswhich they claim are marathon worthy. We share what they are and why they recommend them.

These are the series to binge on HBO Max

one. Rome. A historical drama depicting the period surrounding the violent transformation of the Roman Republic into the Roman Empire.

two. the golden age. It captures the life of young Marian Brook who, when her father dies, moves to New York, a city on the brink of modernity, where old and new collide.

It may interest you: Who is Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer who questioned Amber Heard?

3. Chernobyl. Follow the story of the nuclear disaster unleashed in that city, in an electrifying 5-episode miniseries.

Four. Tokyo Vice. Based on the eponymous book by Jake Adelstein, which tells the story of a journalist persecuted by the powerful mafia while setting the portrait in contemporary Japan.

5. TheWire. An HBO original police drama about the harsh reality of the streets of Baltimore.

6. True Detective. Centered on two detectives from the Louisiana Police Department who worked together in the 1990s.

7. Mare of Easttown. Miniseries starring Kate Winslet about a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder as her life falls apart.

8. Succession. A story of ambition and power that tells the drama of a multimillionaire family that wants to keep their business in the face of the decline of a patriarch who struggles to stay in his position.

9. The Flight Attendant. yesMax Original Series, which features the story of flight attendant Cassandra Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) who wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room with a hangover from the night before and a dead body beside her.

10. euphoria. The teen drama also earned its place in this selection. One of the platform’s most recent hits tells the story of a group of teenagers experiencing the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social media, sex, drugs and violence.

eleven. Could it be that it is love? The particular story of Eda, a free spirit, and Serkan, an ambitious businessman, who although they hate each other pretend to be a couple to get what they want.

12. Barry. A black comedy about a hit man with depression.

13. Our Flag Means Death. Loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a spoiled 18th-century aristocrat who left a life of privilege to become the “Pirate Knight.”

14.The Big Bang Theory. yesFollow the story of two best friends who could tell you everything about quantum physics, but when it comes to the real world, they get lost in the cosmos.

fifteen. Lakers: winning timer. The exciting series that revives the glory of one of the best basketball teams.

16. 30 Coins. ORAn HBO original story based on the argument that Judas betrayed Christ for 30 coins. Then, 2000 years later, one of them appears in a town in Spain causing paranormal phenomena.

You can also read: Netflix: The streaming company will make massive layoffs. This is the reason.

superhero stories

17. Peacemarker. It appeared among the recommended ones, presenting the explosive escapades of Christopher Smith, played by John Cena, who is in search of peace at any price.

18. Doom Patrol. Follow the unlikely heroes of the eponymous team in which they all received their powers through tragic circumstances and are generally shunned by society.

19. Superman & Lois. Follow the world’s most famous journalist and superhero and comics as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Science fiction could not be left out

twenty. Westworld. The series that portrays a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth when the programmers of a revolutionary park notice the strange behavior of some androids.

21. The Left Lovers. The story of the residents of a small town trying to move on with their lives after part of the population mysteriously disappeared.

22. Dark matter. It narrates a world similar to ours but with magical creatures, following the story of a young woman who embarks on an extraordinary adventure to rescue a friend.

Don’t stay without seeing: Photos: Karol G’s look changes that have set a trend