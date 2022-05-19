Halftime: Jennifer Lopez in the trailer for the documentary coming to Netflix

The Halftime documentary will allow you to discover unpublished details of the life and career of Jennifer Lopez, here is the trailer.

Netflix shared the trailer of the documentary Halftime starring Jennifer Lopezcoming on June 14 in streaming after the presentation at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The video shows the star’s reaction to the news of the non-Academy Award nomination for her performance in Hustlers, as well as dealing with situations such as criticism of her “diva” behavior and Billy Bush’s inappropriate comments about her physical appearance.

The Halftime documentary is directed by Amanda Micheli and to tell the story of Jennifer Lopez space is given to the words of the star and the people who know her and work with her, including her current boyfriend Ben Affleck.

On the screen will also reveal some background of the performance created for the Super Bowl together with Shakira

Jennifer also released statements such as: “I don’t do it for a prize. I do this to connect with people and make them feel emotions because I want to feel something“.

The actress and singer recently starred in the comedy Marry Me and will soon return to the screens with Shotgun Wedding and the thriller The Mother, directed by Niki Caro.