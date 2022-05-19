French Army planes fly over festival

Eight planes of the French Air Patrol – an acrobatic group of the army – flew over the Palais des Festivals de Cannes and drew the French flag in the air, as the culmination of the red carpet parade of Tom Cruise and the rest of the “Top Gun” team : Maverick”.

Actors Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm; director Joseph Kosinski and the rest of the cast posed on the steps of the Palais des Festivals moments before entering the screening of the sequel to “Top Gun,” which is previewed at the festival as part of a special tribute to the Hollywood star .

Cruise was first down the red carpet, where he took time to sign autographs and take photos with fans, and was later joined by the rest of the crew, including Connelly dressed in a dazzling silver strapless.

The protagonist of “Mission Impossible” returns with honors to a contest in which he was for the first and last time 30 years ago, when on May 18, but in 1992, he presented “A Very Far Horizon” out of competition, directed by Ron Howard and co-starring his ex-partner Nicole Kidman.

The expectation of the public and the press was not disappointed: American actresses Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Viola Davis, who will receive the Woman in Motion award tomorrow, or the Spanish actor and model Jon Kortajarena also walked the red carpet.

And even the astronaut and pilot Thomas Pesquet, who in 2021 spent six months on the International Space Station: “I think many people of my generation became pilots because of ‘Top Gun’. That job was already good but with that movie it became great,” said the 44-year-old Frenchman.

The red carpet for “Top Gun: Maverick” was preceded by the crew of the film “Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” by Russian dissident Kirill Serebrennikov. In 2018 he could not attend the “Leto” pass and on this occasion he was able to be present after having served house arrest.

“I am happy. The Cannes festival is the best platform to screen a film. The film is my baby and you have to find the best place and time to give birth to it”, the filmmaker pointed out to the event’s official channel, where he stressed that “every work of art, especially today, has political content”.

Omar Sy, the protagonist of “Tirailleurs”, a feature film about the colonial infantry corps of the French Army recruited in Senegal, with which the filmmaker Mathieu Vadepied opens Un Certain Regard this Wednesday, was also on the famous staircase that gives access to the Palais des Festivals. the second most important section of Cannes.

It is expected that tonight, after the screening, Cruise will fly to London to attend the preview in that city on Thursday, which will be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

* With information from EFE.

