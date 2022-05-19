Fortnite: Supply Llama challenge arrives with free PlayStation prizes

fortnite battle royale It started today, during the morning of May 18a new event for users of the playstation consoles. As part of the current Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3 is now available on supply llama challenge that asks us to survive the circles of the storm to earn rewards Totally free exclusives. Below we show you how to participate and how to get these prizes.

The Supply Llama has arrived! Enter now to unlock community goals and get prizes: a loading screen, wrap and slider plus a PlayStation 4 dynamic theme and PSN avatars! More info: https://t.co/hc2hn5U2eX pic.twitter.com/uhuAALBheY— Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) May 18, 2022

Dates and how to participate in the Supply Llama challenge

The PlayStation console-exclusive Fortnite Supply Llama event kicked off today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:00 CESTand conclude the next Monday May 23, 2022 at 05:59 CEST. To participate you can do it by playing Fortnite from a console PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5either solo, two, trios or squads (in Battle Royale or Zero build).

If you want to participate alone follow these directions:

Sign up with your account from PlayStation and Epic Games in https://fortnite.playstation.com .

from PlayStation and Epic Games in . Play game and survive circles of the storm solo, twos, trios, or squads during the challenge period.

solo, twos, trios, or squads during the challenge period. With every circle of the storm you survive contribute to the goal of the global community.

of the global community. Each time one of the objectives is completed unlock rewards for all PlayStation accounts registered on the aforementioned website.

All the rewards of the Supply Llama challenge

The community of PlayStation gamers who participate in the new Supply Llama challenge will be able to get the following rewards if they manage to reach these milestones during the duration of the event:

Phase 1: Supply Llama dynamic theme for PS4 and Rain of Flames loading screen for Fortnite (15,000,000 community survivable storm circles).

Supply Llama dynamic theme for PS4 and Rain of Flames loading screen for Fortnite (15,000,000 community survivable storm circles). Phase 2: Set 1 of Character Avatars for PSN and Fresh Iridescence wrap for Fortnite (30,000,000 storm circles survived by the community).

Set 1 of Character Avatars for PSN and Fresh Iridescence wrap for Fortnite (30,000,000 storm circles survived by the community). Phase 3: Supply Llama Avatar Set 2 for PSN and Fortnite Mech Team Glider (42,000,000 Community Survived Storm Circles).

Keep in mind that the rewards intended only for Fortnite also could appear later in the store of the game. if you want to know All the details about this event and the participation requirements we remind you that you can cCheck the conditions from this official link. You can also visit this website to know the steps to follow when redeem playstation rewards.

Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch and devices Android