Fortnite: How to get free rewards through the game’s Italian Discord
Notice to Fortnite cosmetic collectors, or anyone who wants to impress their friends with rare items, this should get your attention. Epic Games offers the opportunity to obtain three exclusive cosmetic items for free through the official Discord of the game in Italy. You have until Tuesday May 24 to complete some basic missions and get the rewards.
How do I sign up for missions through the Italian Discord?
- Join the official Fortnite Discord in Italian.
- Go to the section ” Discord Quest ” (this is initially the first tab that is suggested to you when you enter this server).
- I accept the general conditions of use.
- press start
- A bot will automatically send you a private message on Discord, with the rest of the steps to complete the missions!
overloaded server
Players are taking over the Italian Discord server, and the bot’s functionality appears to be the victim of a bug. Try later in the day if nothing happens when you click “start”.
In any case, do not insist on this start button, because it contributes according to the moderators to slowing down the process. It is best to show a little patience; the quests are simple anyway, and the items can probably be farmed in a few hours of gameplay.
The three objects on offer are directly related to Italian heritage and, a priori, will be strictly exclusive to this online event. In other words, they will be of great interest to collectors!
