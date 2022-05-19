Fortnite: How to get free rewards through the game’s Italian Discord

overloaded server

Players are taking over the Italian Discord server, and the bot’s functionality appears to be the victim of a bug. Try later in the day if nothing happens when you click “start”.

In any case, do not insist on this start button, because it contributes according to the moderators to slowing down the process. It is best to show a little patience; the quests are simple anyway, and the items can probably be farmed in a few hours of gameplay.