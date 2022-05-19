Eintracht 1-1 Rangers (5-4 penalties); Frankfurt, Europa League champion

It took 42 years for the EintrachtFrankfurt savor glory again in a continental competition, after this Wednesday they tied 1-1 at Rangers F.C. and on penalties they won 5-4 in the UEFA Europa League Finala competition he had won in 1980.

The German team arrived as the great favorite on the field of Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium with the idea of ​​winning the second tournament in Europe; however, he met a rival who was not easy, who did not give away a single ball and who managed to dominate the game for many moments, even surprisingly going ahead on the scoreboard at minute 57 and having the last great opportunity to win the duel in overtime.

Joe Aribo took advantage of a double error from the German defense, remaining alone and facing the goal of Kevin Trappwhom he beat with a shot without much power, but who had enough placement to embed himself in the nets at minute 57.

With the goal, the Scots backed down and left control of the ball to Frankfurt, who had few ideas to generate dangerous arrivals, partly also because of the good defensive strategy that the Dutch coach planted, Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Despite achieving almost perfection in the work of the defense, a small hesitation of the center backs in a center down the left wing, ended in the goal with which the German team equalized the score at minute 69, the work of Rafael Santos Borre, one of its stars this campaign. And although he tried to gain momentum to take the victory in the 90 minutes, he was not enough football and the game went into overtime.

In the extra 30 minutes both teams lacked the intelligence to open up defenses. The match was hotly contested in midfield, and only a few timid attempts at long-range shots caused the goalkeepers to get to work. It seemed as if both had in mind the series from the penalty spot.

So it was, The Final of the 2021-2022 campaign had to be defined from the 11 stepswhere he Rangers failed onceenough for the perfection of Frankfurt to prevail to close the game and close the championship with the shot of Colombian Rafael Santos Borréwho was in charge of equalizing the score in regular time.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ Frankfurt are Europa League champions! ???????? ???? The Eagles win on penalties as Trapp saves Ramsay spot kick in Seville to seal 5-4 shoot-out victory ????#UELfinal — #UELfinal (@EuropaLeague) May 18, 2022

Penalty shootout:

Rangers FC-James Tavernier SCORED

Frankfurt-Christopher Lenz SCORED

Rangers FC-Steven Davis SCORED

Frankfurt-Ajdin Hrustic SCORED

Rangers FC –Scott Arfield SCORED

Frankfurt- Daichi Kamada SCORED

Rangers FC-Aaron Ramsey FAILED

Frankfurt- Filip Kostić SCORED

Rangers FC- Kemar Roofe SCORED

Frankfurt-Rafael Santos Borré SCORED

