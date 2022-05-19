Dwayne Johnson Dethroned As Instagram’s Highest-Paid Celebrity

Instagram It is one of the most popular social networks today. But in addition to having thousands of users around the world, it is one of the most used by influencers, celebrities Y brands all types.

Many celebrities They have an Instagram profile where they daily share scenes from their daily lives, their work and, on occasion, they collaborate with a brand to promote a product or service. Of course, this type of content is not usually free, since in order for the brand to benefit from the arrival or status of a publication of a certain figure, it must make a good investment.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker