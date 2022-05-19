Dwayne Johnson Dethroned As Instagram’s Highest-Paid Celebrity

Instagram It is one of the most popular social networks today. But in addition to having thousands of users around the world, it is one of the most used by influencers, celebrities Y brands all types.

Many celebrities They have an Instagram profile where they daily share scenes from their daily lives, their work and, on occasion, they collaborate with a brand to promote a product or service. Of course, this type of content is not usually free, since in order for the brand to benefit from the arrival or status of a publication of a certain figure, it must make a good investment.

In the list of the highest paid celebrities on Instagram, there was one name that stood out above the rest: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The actor led that list, but has just been dethroned by another personality.

Dwayne Johnson / Source: Instagram @therock

The Hopper HQ site produced what is known as “Instagram Rich List”, which shows who are the celebrities and influencers who charge the most for a sponsored post on Instagram. This list includes some of the most acclaimed names in Hollywood, which until last year included Dwayne Johnson in the number one spot already Kylie Jenner Secondly.

The truth is that this year there are several names that changed their position and the person who occupies the first place surprised everyone. Below is a review of the main names and what is the estimated figure they charge per publication.

In position 10 is Kendall Jenner, the model is the sister of Kylie and half-sister of the Kardashians. She also participated in the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” that revolves around her family. As a professional model, Kendall has worked with a number of fashion and couture brands. According to the report, the estimated amount that she charges per publication is between 300 to 576 thousand dollars. The list also includes her sister Kim Kardashian at number 6 in the ranking with an estimated 470 to 780 thousand dollars.

Kendall Jenner / Source: Instagram @kendalljenner

singer and actress Selena Gomez is another of the celebrities who occupy the list in position 5. With a base of 320 million followers, the artist is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram. She often collaborates with brands to promote fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. The estimated figure per publication is 480 to 800 thousand dollars.

As mentioned above, the clan Jenner-Kardashian It has several members in this list. In the case of Kylie Jenner, who ranks in the top 4, is the youngest of all the sisters. At 24 years old, the influencer owns one of the world’s great fortunes. She also owns the Kylie Cosmetics brand, being one of the names with the greatest weight in the beauty industry. Her collaborations with brands have an estimated cost of 490 to 820 thousand dollars by post.

In position 3 is Ariana Grande, the multi-award winning singer, actress and songwriter. A simple mention in your account can reach your 311 million followers, at an estimated cost of between 500 – 830 thousand dollars.

Ariana Grande. / Source: Instagram @arianagrande

In second place is Dwayne Johnson. Also known as The Rock, he is one of the most influential celebrities in Hollywood. His movies often become box office hits overnight. Having made his transition from the world of wrestling to acting, he often shines in action movies. His collaboration is usually with health and wellness brands, as long as they are willing to pay a figure between 500 to 840 thousand dollars per post.

In first place is Cristiano Ronaldo, the charismatic soccer player who currently plays as a striker for Manchester United. Considered among the best players in the world, he is the athlete that all brands want to work with. The estimated price per publication is from 620 to 1 million dollars.

Cristiano Ronaldo / Source: Instagram @cristiano

Below is the list of 20 celebrities best pay of Instagram:

20. Miley Cyrus

19.Kevin Hart

18. Katy Perry

17. Kourtney Kardashian

16. Virat Kohli

15. Nicki Minaj

14. Neymar da Silva

13.Khloe Kardashian

12. Jennifer Lopez

11.Taylor Swift

10.Kendall Jenner

9. Justin Bieber

8. Beyoncé Knowles

7. Lionel Messi

6.Kim Kardashian

5. Selena Gomez

4.Kylie Jenner

3.Ariana Grande

2. Dwayne Johnson

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

