Crossing of stories at the beginning of the Cannes competition

“Le Otto Montagne” was one of the films that opened the competition on the second day in Cannes (Press Photo)

A film by Belgian directors shot in Italy and another by Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who investigated the fate of lives crossed by desire, love and misunderstanding with different formats and perspectives, opened the competition for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. .

The first turn saw “Tchaicovski’s Wife”, a period melodrama by Serebrennikov, a Russian dissident director of the government of Vladimir Putinwho suffered house arrest between 2017 and 2019 and currently lives abroad and later “Le Ottto Montagne”, by director Felix Van Groeningen and actress and director Charlotte Vandermeerschshot between the nearby mountains and the city of Turin and which follows the relationship between two friends from when they are children to adults.

About “Le Otto Montagne”

Filmed in 4:3 format, “Le Otto Montagne” proposes a exploration of the mountain, the friendship that is created in childhood and is sustained over time and paternal legacies, following the lives of two boys, Pietro and Brunoone from the city of Turin and with urban training and culture and another from the Grana mountains, from a peasant family, until they are adults.

The film, based on a novel of the same name by Paolo Cognetti, finds the children when one goes on vacation to the countryside over several years and then follows the development of their lives.

Against this existential background and personal decisions, alliances and family conflicts and the way of handling, tempering or resisting the paternal inheritance, the film enters the territory of the mountain, as a convening cinematographic and existential space: first, that of Grana de las holidays and then also includes Nepal and the Himalayas.

About “Tchaikovsky’s Wife”

While Serebrennikov’s film -who regularly brings his films to Cannes although due to the sanctions imposed by the Russian government it had never been able to be on the Croisette- puts together a tense and complex melodrama based on data from the life of the Russian romantic composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, his failed marriage to Antonina Miliukova in 1877 and his hidden but manifest homosexualityhistorical data denied by the current government.

The nuisance arises from Tchaikovsky’s flagrant rejection of his wife and her indomitable desire for him, from a marriage that seemed never to be consummated and that, according to historical data, had barely a month of coexistence but the legal union was maintained until the death of the composer of “The Nutcracker” and the opera Eugene Onegin, in Saint Petersburg in 1893, of cholera according to the official account and caused by suicide as some historical suspicions suggest.

With a good narrative relationship and an almost misty lighting that bets on charged climates and subdued tones, Serebrennikov builds a radical melodrama, along the lines of what is bearable and very similar to certain legacies of Russian literature where unwavering decisions play their part, honor, dishonor and the appearance of desires that cannot be twisted by the will and drag destinies with them.

They were the first two films in a competition with great promise and made up of 21 titles, which this Thursday he will release “Armaggedon Time”, by New York filmmaker James Gray, who with autobiographical features visits his adolescence in the mid-1980s in Queens, starring Jeremy Strong, acclaimed “Succession” actor Anne Hathaway (“Les Miserables,” “The Devil Wears Fashion”) and award-winner Anthony Hopkins; and “EO”, by experienced Pole Jerry Skolimowski (84 years old), who offers a vision of modern Europe through the eyes of a traveling donkey.