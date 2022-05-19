Cannes Film Festival kicked off to the beat of Tom Cruise

In competition for the Palme d’Or there are 21 films.

The Spaniard Albert Serra, old acquaintance of Cannes (“Liberté”), will once again deliver a portion of his particular vision of auteur cinema with “Pacification”, played by French actor Benoît Magimel, and set on a Pacific island.

Serra will compete with Canadian Cronenberg, another veteran of Cannes, that shows “Crimes of the Future”, a turbulent history of exhibitionism through human organs.

Brothers Belgians Dardenne, with two films crowned with the highest award, they maintain their reputation for cinema committed to “Tori et Lokita”.

It may interest you: Large movie billboard to see with mothers on their day

And French director Claire Denis, one of the five women in contention for the Palme d’Or, presents “Stars at noon”a story set in Central America.

The Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, known for his positions in favor of the LGTB + community and who was able to leave his country after problems with the law, is competing with a film about the life of the composer Piotr Tchaikovsky and his wife.

The American also competes James Gray (“Armaggedon day”), or the Iranian Ali Abassi (“Border”).