Camille Vasquez is Johnny Depp’s lawyer who interrogates Amber Heard and has gone viral for this video

Camille Vasquez has conquered the fans of Johnny Depp after the interrogation he starred in against the actress Amber Heard. Yesterday the video of her went viral and everyone is talking about her. So much so that many want to know who she is, where she is from and where she studied. We understand the questions raised by the shared videos. And it is that they all look like scenes for future movies or even a documentary about this popular trial.

We can tell you that Camille studied at the University of Southern California, where she graduated with honors in 2006. It is also known that she received her law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2010. In El Diario de Nueva York previously we also told you more about his life.

About the interrogation, why was Camille so harsh? The answer to this question lies in the old statements made by Depp’s ex-wife a few years ago.

Media such as the magazine Hola! They also confirm that Camille speaks Spanish and add: “She was named in the list of lawyers to follow among the Best Lawyers in the United States in the 2021-2022 edition.”

Amber Heard did not plagiarize a movie script in the trial with Depp

The actress Amber Heard did not plagiarize a fragment of the script of the film “The Talented Mr. Ripley” in her first appearance in the trial for defamation that confronts her ex-husband, also an actor Johnny Depp, as evidenced by the recordings of the process, in which there is no trace of those lines, according to EFE reported on May 10.

Users on social networks affirm in both English and Spanish since May 4 that Heard copied a part of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” literally, when comparing an alleged fragment of the trial with the original script of the American filmwhich premiered in 1999.

The suspense film is played by Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law, who star in a murky relationship that leads to crime and deception. Heard allegedly copies verbatim a paragraph from the character Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow) that says: “The thing with Dickie…it’s like the sun is shining on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets about you and he’s very, very cold… When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world, that’s why everyone loves him so much“.

The photographs shared by Internet users, which have received tens of thousands of reactions, show two columns: one titled Amber Heard and the other The Talented Mr. Ripley with the same text in both, as proof that Heard only changed the name of Dickie by Johnny (Depp) in his statement.

“BOMB: Amber Heard keeps plagiarizing stuff from movies. Part of her testimony is verbatim from “The Talented Mr. Riley” from 1999“, says a user on Twitter who shares the image, in a tweet with more than 12,000 “likes”.

FACTS: A review of the transcripts of Heard’s appearances, which are about 7 hours long and are available on YouTube, shows that he does not mention at any time the phrases attributed to him.

