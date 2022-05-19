Caitlyn Jenner shares video of hand in cast after injury as fans rush to support her

ads

Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram to tell her fans about a recent injury and concerned followers flocked to the comments to leave messages of support.

The 72-year-old wore a heather gray sports top with long sleeves and a half zip as she addressed the camera, her brown hair falling to her shoulders as she explained why she wore a brace.

Sitting in a kitchen, Caitlyn addressed the camera: “If it’s not one thing, it’s another. I just haven’t been able to play golf, I’ve been traveling, this and that, but the worst part is here.”

Then he gestured to his hand in a cast, slapped it, and continued talking.

She said: “That little finger there, that’s because, do you see that sweet, adorable puppy down there? I jumped in the car, hit my finger, literally twisted it and broke my finger. Now, I have to have this for a couple of weeks. It’s killing my golf game!”

In the video, the former reality star showed viewers her hand brace that held two of her fingers together.

Caitlyn also pointed to a black dog that was lying peacefully on the ground, unaware of the pain it had caused the star.

The dog quietly cooled off as he gave fans a sneak peek (Image: Instagram)

Jenner informed her fans in the caption, “If it’s not one thing, it’s another! I broke my finger after three weeks on the road!”

Concerned fans left messages in the comments and hoping to lift the former athlete’s spirits.

One of them congratulated her and said that she “still looks beautiful”, while another urged her to “heal quickly”.

“Get some rest,” one follower wrote.

Another concerned viewer added, “Get well soon honey,” posting a red heart emoji.

She called out the cast for full effect (Image: Instagram)

Caitlyn recently announced her candidacy for governor of California and plans to run as a Republican with a team of some of Donald Trump’s aides.

On her website, Caitlyn for California, she wrote a note to Californians, assuring them that she is “hopeful for the future” of the American state.

She also wrote that she is “optimistic” because she “knows how capable residents are of making a better future a reality.”

