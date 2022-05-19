Boyfriend drowns after recreating Titanic scene in Turkey

It was supposed to be a happy day to go fishing but it all ended in tragedy after a couple wanted to recreate an iconic scene from the multi-award winning movie Titanic, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The sad story took place in the province of Kocaeli, Turkey, where according to local media, the couple tried to copy the iconic moment in which the characters of Rose and Jack are on the bow of the ship with their arms open, simulating flying like a bird. .

It may interest you: Girl finds a ‘strangely shaped’ Dorito and becomes rich: this is how it happened

It is about Furkan Çiftçi and his girlfriend, Mine Dinar, both 23 years old, who were fishing in a marina, however, both decided to jump the security barriers to recreate the scene.

Unfortunately for the couple, nothing turned out as expected because the man lost his balance and fell into the sea.

İzmit’te iskeleden denize düşen Furkan Çiftçi yaşamını yitirdi, kız arkadaşı Mine Dinar ise kurtarıldı. Dinar’ın ifadesinde, alkol aldıktan sonra iskeledeki zincirlerin arkasına geçip ‘Titanik pozu’ vermek isterken denize düştüklerini söylediği öğrenildi. pic.twitter.com/tahoYFEtK0 – ANLIK HAVE 🔴 (@habertelefonda) May 17, 2022

“We drank alcohol and then we wanted to do a Titanic pose. We lost our balance and fell into the sea.” Dinar said when giving his first testimony after the accident.

Witnesses pointed out that the young woman was able to be saved thanks to the fact that they threw a fishing rod at her until she was taken out of the water to be transferred to a nearby hospital, however, her boyfriend did not have the same fate.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

His partner did not make it out of the sea alive and after hours of searching, rescuers managed to find his man’s body.

Originally published in The Herald of Tabasco