Amber Heard will put herself at risk if she decides to call Johnny Depp to the stand again

FSources close to Amber Heard told The Post that The actress’s legal team plans to have Depp testify again at the couple’s trial.

However, legal experts say that When the Hollywood star gave testimony in front of the stand for four days, his image was strengthened, as his statements were credible and even pleasant for the jury.

so giving him a second round on the stand could hurt Heard’s case.

“There’s a risk that he’ll have more time being nice on the stand when it’s actually Amber Heard’s time to make her case. Most of the time, when she’s cross-examined, she sounds hostile. A jury might think, ‘Okay, he’s back on the stand. Are they harassing him again?“, indicated the civil lawyer Katherine Lizardo.

For his part, Bruce Johnson, Seattle libel attorney Bruce Johnson, agreed that giving Depp another chance to show his sympathetic side could backfire on his ex-wife’s interests.

“That’s a big risk – if he’s a good witness and he’s going to act good again. Also, you’re doing a jury thing and you don’t want to drag it out too long,” the expert told The Post.

In this regard, Halim Dhanidina, a criminal defense attorney and former California judge, emphasized that Johnny Depp’s personality favors the arguments he holds because it makes them seem credible.

“It didn’t seem like someone who was acting or making up to me. So, If you’ve been landing with the jury and if the jury is liking it, then more time in front of the jury is a good thing for you. him,” he warned.

Under these premises, the responsibility of making Amber Heard see reason will fall on her lawyers who must present her with the consequences that could arise if she gives her ex-husband another chance to show off in front of the jury.