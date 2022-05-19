Amber Heard is questioned about fighting with Johnny Depp – Sun Sentinel

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Attorneys for Johnny Depp have questioned the veracity of Amber Heard’s claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Heard was questioned Tuesday after her testimony in Depp’s defamation lawsuit.

Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which the actress described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” . Her lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned her name. The trial is now in its fifth week.

Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says Depp assaulted her.

Actress Amber Heard testifies in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation over a 2018 opinion piece published in the Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP) (Brendan Smialowski/AP)

The questioning was particularly intense over a fight the couple had in March 2015 in Australia, shortly after they were married, while Depp was filming a fifth movie in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

It was during that fight that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp, on the other hand, says that he was her victim and that she lost the tip of her middle finger when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Vasquez questioned why Heard never sought medical attention, even though she said her feet were cut by broken glass and she was bleeding after the attack.

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, aren’t you, Mrs. Heard?” Vasquez asked.

“I did not assault Johnny in Australia. I never assaulted Johnny,” Heard replied.

Vasquez then questioned why Heard wrote a series of love notes to Depp in the months after the assault.

Heard said he believed Depp had hit rock bottom after the fight in Australia and was committed to staying sober. She has said that most of the assaults occurred while Depp was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“When things were good, they were really good,” he declared.