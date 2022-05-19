Amber Heard dated James Franco before asking Depp for divorce

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they remain in the legal swing during trials. Now the actress Aquaman confirmed that he was with James Franco the night before asking for a divorce from the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

People reports that during Depp’s defense questioning of Heard, they showed footage showing two people in the elevator of the building where his friend was. pent housein them, we observe two people leaving, which Heard confirmed that it was her and actor James Franco on their way to her apartment.

To be more precise, this happened on March 22, 2016; a day later, the actress filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. However, Heard assures that the actor was her friend, she felt comfortable with him and he was the support she needed.

“He was my friend. And he lived next door, literally next door. And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to receive as much friendship as I could get at that point.Heard explained.

James Franco has been a recurring name in the hearings, since he himself Depp has accused that Amber had a secret relationship with him. Also, Heard has disclosed that Johnny was jealous of her classmates and often accused her of having affairs with them.

Depp’s lawyers questioned Amber Heard

Heard was also questioned by Depp’s lawyers about an alleged assault on Depp’s former girlfriend, Tasya van Ree, at the Seattle airport in 2009.

Heard denies doing any such thing, saying the accusation was part of a “smear” campaign by Depp.

Heard was also asked why she thought Depp, the entire time he was on the witness stand, refused to look directly at her.

“Because he’s guilty,” she said. “He knows that he is lying.”

during his testimonyHeard said that Depp could become a physically and sexually abusive “monster” when he was drinking.

The actress said filing for divorce was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” insisting “it was so hard because I loved Johnny so much.”

Heard said that the same week she filed for divorce she also sought a restraining order due to her ex-husband throwing a cell phone at her face.

The judge in the case, Penney Azcarate, scheduled closing arguments for May 27, after which it will be left to the jury.

According to financial experts presented by Depp’s lawyers, the newspaper article would have caused him to lose some 22.5 million dollars for the sixth film of Pirates of the Caribbeanfrom which he was removed.

The actor sued his ex-wife in the United States after losing a libel case in London, when he attacked the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “violent husband”.

Depp and Heard began dating in 2011, before marrying in February 2015. Their divorce took place in early 2017. However, accusations against each other led them to trial, in which they are currently continuing.

