AEW Rampage: Big Damo (Killian Dain) makes his All Elite Wrestling debut

Few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling celebrated a new episode of Dynamite from the Fertitta Center. After watching the broadcasts for TBS, attendees at the venue in Houston, Texas witnessed the Rampage tapings.

One of the highlights of the day came during one of the matches not yet announced to the public. To the surprise of those present, Big Damo (Killian Dain) came out on stage to have a heads up before Shawn Spears. The latter earned the victory by three and cut a promo on the way to his fight against Wardlow next week.



Damian Mackle He has a nearly two-decade career in professional wrestling. The fighter is known for his steps in companies such as ICW and RevPro, in addition to a very brief journey in TNA (today IMPACT) In 2016, Mackle signed a contract with WWE and was quickly positioned in NXT as Killian Dain. Following the group’s split from him SAnitY in 2019, Killan had brief stints on the main roster and a return to development territory. Killian was fired from the company in June 2021.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the AEW news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.