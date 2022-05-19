ADDITIV Medical Summary: What are the Hybrid Event Stats?

After a week of ADDITIV Medical, which took place last Thursday, May 12, we want to share with you a summary and some of the key figures of this hybrid meeting. With more than 850 registrants, 24 virtual booths and 24 speakers, it is clear that additive manufacturing has great growth potential in the medical and dental sector. The good results obtained from ADDITIV have highlighted the still importance of virtual events as well as the growing need to meet face to face with professionals in the sector. Therefore, today we want to make a summary and show some figures obtained in ADDITIV Medicalas well as the feedback received, to have a broader perspective of what the event was, don’t miss it!

On the one hand, during the virtual day, the participants were able to visit the 3 floors of the fair and meet the different exhibitors dedicated to 3D within the health sector. During the networking sessions, companies were able to expose and present their products and services to connected users. In addition to this, we enjoyed 4 conferences and 3 very interesting workshops thanks to the professionals who accompanied us and gave us their vision on the different application topics in the medical and dental sector. The first conference of the day dealt with «The role of additive manufacturing in surgical planning», was moderated by Magí Galindo (IAM 3D HUB) and included professionals from the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Hospital Universitario Puerta del Mar and Parc Taulí. After this panel, we were able to enjoy a workshop presented by Fátima Matute, from the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, on radiology and medical imaging, with the title: From DICOM to 3D printing.

We were also able to address a topic not so focused on the medical sector as such, but on a specific aspect such as dentistry. Specifically, the second conference bore the title: «How is 3D printing changing the dental sector?», and featured speakers from 3DBioTech, Barcelona Dental Show and CustomImplants. After this, we had the second ADDITIV Medical workshop, offered by Josep Munuera from Hospital Sant Joan de Deu, and which dealt with the topic “Expert3D: advanced image post-processing techniques to increase success in complex surgeries”. The third panel was moderated by Ignacio Prim de Fenin, and led by professionals from large organizations such as HP 3D Printing, Medtronic and the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​who shared knowledge about the «Benefits and challenges of 3D printing in the development of medical devices». The third virtual workshop dealt with “New personalized medicines thanks to 3D printing” and was presented by Helena Herrada, from Idonial and Women in 3D Printing. The last conference of the virtual event was shared by experts from Semeretec, Poietis, Regemat and Mimetis, who discussed a most interesting aspect: «Is 3D bioprinting the future of regenerative medicine?».

On the other hand, ADDITIV Medical also had a physical event in the city of Barcelona, ​​and we also bring you a summary of this meeting. It began with two workshops, the first offered by Leitat on “How to design for additive manufacturing of medical equipment?”, and the second offered by Galician Medical Manufacturing on the “advantages of printing surgical guides in 3D”. After both presentations, the attendees of the physical event were able to enjoy a panel with the title: “Integrating 3D printing in hospitals, where are we now?”, in which Alan Muñoz (Leitat) participated as moderator, Albert Mangas (Avinent), Eduard Soler (Parc Taulí) and Arnau Valls (Hospital San Joan de Déu). After sharing knowledge about the current state of additive manufacturing in the hospital environment, it was time to start conversations with all the attendees as well as pay a visit to Lab3D located in the 3D Incubator. A very exciting physical day!

Very diverse medical profiles

Regarding the profile of the attendees, it should be noted that there was a great diversity of professional positions, despite being an event focused on the medical sector. The vast majority, 26%, belonged to a 3D printing service, closely followed by professionals from the medical sector, with 25% of them. On the other hand, 20% of users came from the education and training sector, which highlights the role and importance of studies in the 3D industry applied to health. The rest of the users had more diverse profiles, belonging to equipment distribution companies, material manufacturers, professionals in the dental sector, software, etc.

We were able to know the opinion of some users, such as Aleksandra Kosmowska, Regional Manager at ZORTRAX, who commented: “It was a very interesting and well-prepared event. The medical industry is constantly developing and what we can already achieve thanks to 3D printing technology is impressive. What is even more impressive to me is that this is only the beginning of the innovation story, the personalization trend is taking us in an amazing direction.”. We also wanted to ask these participants what their favorite moment from ADDITIV Medical was. Among the testimonies we have received, we highlight an anonymous one that says: «I couldn’t choose one in particular, because from all of them I obtained learning, data, knowledge and a long etc. But above all I remain with the intention of all the exhibitors to share a path traveled and invaluable experiences».

A really positive feedback

In general, we can conclude by stating that the attendees of ADDITIV Medical have been quite satisfied. Regarding the conferences and workshops, a user has commented: «The presentations have been of great technical and human value. The truth is that he has known little. Thank you for the great work to carry out this event”. We have also appreciated andhe value of hybrid events, which is really important as it encourages interaction between people, wherever they are. In fact, another user commented: «Events with a hybrid format are perfect for speakers and attendees, so, one way or another, you can attend/participate». Another user closed more generally with the following opinion: «It has been very enriching to know the current state of 3D printing applied to medicine». And since so many participants have left the fair satisfied, now it remains to be seen what the next ADDITIV event will be. See you soon!

