Zelensky at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

Starting this Tuesday, the French Riviera is ready for twelve days of cinema and entertainment at the Cannes Festival. After a canceled 2020 edition and a reduced meeting last year, this Tuesday, May 17, the renowned film festival began.

This is the 75th anniversary, the event has been held since 1946 after the Second World War and for years it has been an important platform to put the productions of the seventh art in the eye of the world.

To open the festival, the zombie comedy premiered final cut by Michel Hazanavicius, starring Romain Duris and Bérénice Bejo. This movie used to be called Zbut its name was changed because Ukrainian protesters pointed out that the lyrics symbolize for some support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

also the movie Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski and starring Tom Cruise – whose premiere was paused due to the pandemic – will premiere at the festival weeks before it hits the big screen.

Among the 21 films that will be screened there is also Elvis, Warner Bros film, which recounts the life of the king of rock and roll and his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. It stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and is directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Although compared to other awards this figure is very low, this year five films directed by women are nominated, a record in the history of the festival.

The guests arriving this Tuesday for the screening of Final Cut. | Credit: EFE/EPA/Andreas Rentz.

Full support for Ukraine

In support of Ukraine during the Russian war, which is almost three months after the bombing began, organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have banned the entry of Russians linked to the government of Vladimir Putin.

At the opening ceremony of this edition, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave a speech via satellite, his words focused on the connection between cinema and reality. He stated that the movies Apocalypse by Francis Ford Coppola and The great Dictator by Charlie Chaplin mark circumstances similar to those in which his country is currently experiencing.

“We need a new Chaplin who shows that the cinema of our time is not silent (…) Today, cinema is not silent. Remember these words,” said the Ukrainian president, who received a standing ovation.

Ukraine will be in the focus of the festival, during the twelve days films by prominent Ukrainian directors will be screened, including Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary “The Natural History of Destruction”.

Hanna Bilobrova, the fiancee of Mantas Kvedaravičius who was assassinated in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in April, will present unpublished images documented by this filmmaker, anthropologist and archaeologist days before his death. The Lithuanian was known for his war reporting in hostile areas.

With information from APNews.






