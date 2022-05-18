Yumi Nu quotes Nicki Minaj Verse in response to Jordan Peterson’s insult

Model Yumi Nu responded to Jordan Peterson’s insult via a social media video using a line from a Nicki Minaj song.

Jordan Peterson, psychologist and author, took to Twitter to express his opinion on the cover of Nu of the new edition of the swimwear of Sports Illustrated.

“Sorry. Is not beautiful. And no authoritarian tolerance will change it, ” he tweeted on May 16.

Since then, Peterson has received backlash for his comments from other people on the Internet. Peterson has since started from Twitter how does his staff tweet.

In response, Nu turned to TikTok to share her thoughts on the insult. The model used a line from Nicki Minaj’s song, “Itty Bitty Piggy”. The viral video has over 300,000 and 50,000 likes and is titled “anyway ….”

@_yumi_nu anyway… ♬ Itty Bitty Piggy – Nicki Minaj – Spencer Goulding

“I mean, I don’t even know why you girls care at this point, like, quit… it’s me, I win, you lose, ”Minaj raps in her song from a mixtape she released in 2021 of old and new music, Send me Scotty.

Along with Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Ciara, Nu is also one of the cover models for this year’s issue.

He wrote “Yumi Nu’s Year of Visibility” for Sports Illustrated‘s website to talk about its history and successes.

“Much of the fashion industry has become more inclusive towards people with bodies like mine in recent years, some people – for example, designers from some high fashion houses and stupid and angry guys on the Internet, among others – they simply take refuge “I have not yet understood that people who look like me belong to everyone else. But to them I say: we will wait. We are here and we will not leave, ”she said.

TikTok users were quick to defend Nu in the comments section.

“STUPID MY IDOL,” said one user.

“I’m so happy for you and you deserve that wonderful cover,” exclaimed one commentator.

“Alone, Jordan Peterson took off Twitter and looked AMAZING doing it. Queeneen, ”said one.

“Jealousy is a disease and I hope they get better soon lol. You are beautiful mom, ”exclaimed another.

One user commented: “well, if ‘men’ are not interested, surely women are”.

“If you drove Jordan Peterson crazy, you did something right,” said one commentator.

“Objectively wrong … you are extraordinarily beautiful is not a question,” exclaimed another.

“Besides, you don’t have to be beautiful to him or anyone else. Why does he think women MUST him beauty? This is the most sensational thing here, ”wrote another.

News week reached out to Nu representatives for comment.