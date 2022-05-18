You won’t find a better game for a euro and a half (nor a healthier clickbait)

Is this an apology for clickbait? May. Would we do it again? One and a thousand times more. We don’t drop our rings for begging your attention if it is for the good of XIII. Exactly, from XIII. Thirteen. 13 THIRTEEN. Engrave his name in your memory if you don’t already know him (or brush off the dust and cobwebs if you do). This (unfairly neglected) Ubisoft masterpiece is on sale on Steam and can be had for a euro and a half through the following link:

Released in 2003 for PlayStation 2, PC, GameCube, and the original Xbox, XIII adapts the famous comic saga of the same name. Based on The Bourne Identity, the novel that also inspired Matt Damon’s films, the comics tell the gripping story of a man with amnesia who has been accused of killing the president of the United States. Caught up in a large-scale conspiracy involving the CIA, the FBI, and a dangerous organization of professional assassins, XIII is forced to go on the run to stay alive as he investigates who he is, uncovers a world order mystery, and clears his name. .

Ubisoft’s version of XIII is a great shooter in first person that stood out in its day for its graphic section, one of the best and most original examples of cell shading that we have enjoyed in the industry. but the thing went far beyond the visual. Their gun play It was a delight with dozens of weapons, a stealth system ahead of its time, and fast-paced situations. Rob a bank? Escape from the FBI offices? Resist hordes and hordes of enemies in a cabin in the middle of the mountain? Join a cult? And all this seasoned with a hilarious multiplayer in which there were modes where we even chased death (a hooded skull) to hunt him down.

The failed remake of XIII

Turned to a cult game over time XIII got a remake in 2020 which made us promise them very happily. There were not a few of us who, after its announcement, thought that it would be the prelude to the resurrection of the saga, whose open ending left many loose ends and had comics ahead to chase. However, the work of Microids and Playmagic was not up to par. With a stormy launch full of bugs, both technical and gameplay problems and a diluted artistic section, the remake of XIII finished burying the character.