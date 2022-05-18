you take it for 197 euros less

The Chinese mobile has a discount on Amazon, you can take a whole beast at a spectacular price.

If you are looking for power at a good price, this offer interests you. You have the opportunity to get one of the most interesting phones in the Xiaomi catalog and save a good figure. The Xiaomi 11T falls to the 302 euros on amazon, 197 euros less when it came out on the market.

Chinese smartphone is one of the best purchases you can make with 300 euros, a complete mobile that will offer a very good experience for years. It comes with a high-quality screen, a processor that you can make the most of and multiple cameras with which you can take great pictures. Besides, thanks to Amazon you can receive it at home quickly, safely and for free.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

On the front of this Xiaomi, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. What are these 120 Hz? The only thing you need to know is that everything will move quickly and fluidly, thanks to this feature everything will go like butter.

As we have said, you can demand a lot from this Xiaomi 11T, the processor MediaTek Dimension 1200 It will make sure that your favorite applications work as they should. On the other hand, his 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage They will allow you to work with several large apps at the same time and store all your files without problems.

MediaTek Dimension 1200

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

USB-C, NFC and 5G

This Xiaomi is not far behind in the photographic section, you can take good pictures with its 4 rear cameras: it has a 108 megapixel main sensoran wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. On the other hand, in the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera.

No one wants to be left without a battery on a long day, with the Xiaomi 11T you can rest easy. It comes with a battery of 5,000mAh Y a fast charge of 67W, you can recover hours of energy in just a few minutes. Our protagonist also has NFC and 5G connectivity.

You have been able to verify it with your own eyes, this offer is a great opportunity. You can get a beautiful, powerful and complete Xiaomi with almost 200 euros discount. It is one of the best purchases you can make right now. But be careful, don’t think about it too much, units are limited.

