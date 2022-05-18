You can now make calls with Alexa, Amazon’s voice service

Users who have Alexa, Amazon’s cloud voice service for their smart speakers, will now be able to make free phone calls to landlines and mobile numbers in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“Alexa users now have the option to make free calls from their Echo device or the Alexa app, even if their friends or family don’t have an Echo device,” Amazon announced Tuesday.

Read also: Amazon launches satellites and prepares to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Amazon detailed that users will need to link their existing mobile phone number to the Alexa account through three steps:

In the Alexa app, go to Communication.

Select the contacts icon.

Follow the instructions on the screen to link the mobile number.

Once the number is correctly linked, Alexa users will be able to call their contacts by mentioning their name or, if applicable, the number of the landline or mobile phone.

“Contacts they call don’t need to have an Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app, as customers will call their friends or family numbers directly by simply saying ‘Alexa, call Jessica’s phone’ or ‘Alexa, dial XXX-XXX-XXXX (phone number)’,” Amazon said.

Image: Amazon

The company added that “when your contacts receive a call from you, they will see your mobile number on their phone as the caller ID. Users can make calls to up to 10 phone numbers and will be able to make up to 10 exchanges. Contacts can also be managed in the Alexa app.

Do not miss: Amazon closes the deal to buy MGM, the studio behind Rocky and James Bond

If the user exhausts his 10 contact exchanges registered to make calls through Alexa, he will keep the last registered numbers and will have to wait a year to update the list.

The calls are not linked to a telephone company, but are made through the internet, through the cell phone number linked to Alexa. Therefore, Alexa calls to landlines and mobile numbers will be conditional on a Wi-Fi connection.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed