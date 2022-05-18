Yairo Moreno, low for the rest of the tournament for personal reasons

Pachuca will play one of the most complicated matches in this tournament, as they will face America in semifinals of the MX League. However, they will do so without a defensive element, since Yairo Moreno caused low for the remainder of the tournament.

William Almada revealed in an interview with TUDN that the Colombian defender traveled to his country to attend to personal matters, and considered that it would be difficult for him to play a match with the Tuzos in the Closing 2022.

The same reports indicated that the South American has already said goodbye to his teammates, and even the board gave him time to reconsider, however, he maintained the same position.

Previously Almada He hinted in an interview with the same medium, assuring that there are players who lack ambition and that they can be surpassed by players who do have it due to their preparation.

Yairo Moreno arrived at Pachuca in 2021, where he was the undisputed starter in his first tournament, however, with the arrival of the Uruguayan strategist, he stopped playing regularly, having only 264 minutes in new games.

