XFL Reaches Multi-Year Agreement to Broadcast All Games, Playoffs Included, on ESPN and Other Walt Disney Company Networks

Starting next year, the XFL will broadcast all of its regular season and playoff games on ESPN and other networks owned by The Walt Disney Company as part of a multiyear deal, it was announced Tuesday.

Starting in February 2023 and running through the spring, 40 XFL regular-season games, two playoff semifinals and a title game will appear on ESPN, ABC and FX, the Disney upfront event revealed.

The deal also includes content rights for Disney’s streaming, social and digital media, including ESPN+.

The eight-team XFL returns with new owners Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners. In February, the XFL entered into a partnership agreement with the NFL that will focus on creating innovation programs and protecting player health.

“This is a defining moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible long-term partnership for the league, building on my long and successful legacy relationship that I have had with Disney throughout my career,” Johnson said in a statement. release.