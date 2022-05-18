XFL reaches an agreement with Disney by the hand of The Rock

Several months after being declared bankrupt by its creator Vince McMahon, XFL it was bought by a team of investors led by “The Rock”. american football league will be resumed during February 2023 under the new administration led by Dwayne Johnson, promising a new vision of the sport “by fans for fans”.

In the last hours, XFL gave a new statement to the public announcing a major multi-year broadcast deal with The Walt Disney Company. Within the framework of the Disney Upfront 2022, the multimedia confirmed that they will host the 43 games that will make up each season of the league through the ESPN, ABC and FX channels. The contract between XFL and the mouse company has been stipulated to end in 2027.

“This is a defining moment for XFL“Declared Dwayne Johnson, leader of the investment team that controls the American football league. “It will be an incredible alliance, and a new step in the successful relationship that I have had with Disney throughout my career. We are excited to work with visionaries on a global scale whose values ​​are on the same track as XFL. They share team play and ambition for goals, one of which is to push the XFL forward in the world of sports and entertainment.”

