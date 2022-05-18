XFL agrees TV rights with Disney and ESPN

The XFLDwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Football League, aims to have greater stability that its predecessor, that of businessman Vince McMahon, thanks to its new television rights agreement.

The league announced in a press release that will have an agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN for the transmission of their matches from the 2023 season that will be in force until the end of the 2027 campaign.

The agreement consists of the transmission of the 43 games of each season, as well as exclusive contents related to the league that They will be broadcast through Disney’s different socio-digital platforms.

‘The Rock’, one of the owners together with Dany Garcia, stated that this deal will give the league a global perspective and hopes that the relationship with the company will be long-lasting. In February, the XFL reached an agreement with the NFL to focus on the protection and health of athletes.

“This is the start of an incredible long-term relationship for the league that builds on my successful relationship with Disney throughout my career. Through the combined power of Disney, ESPN and XFL we will create a new must-see event on the sports calendar with a dynamic way of playing football with fans everywhere, “said the actor.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU :The Raiders were able to move to St. Louis

Next season

In the same press release, The league announced that the next season will start on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The campaign will have 40 regular season games, two playoff games and the championship game.