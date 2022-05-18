WWE registers the trademark ‘Bloody Brutes’

WWE filed a trademark registration with the word “Bloody Brutes” which is not yet known for whom he would have done it.

This brand is registered to cover professional wrestler performances, It is not known for whom this nickname will beif it will be for a fighter already in action or for a new one.

«Trademark for: The registration of the BLOODY BRUTES trademark is intended to cover the categories of entertainment servicesnamely wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and artists on loan and through broadcast media, including television and radio, and through the Internet or commercial online services; wrestling news and information feed via a global computer network; provision of information in the field of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; provision of a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely organization of sporting events in the field of wrestling for members of wrestling fan clubs; organization of social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for members of wrestling fan clubs; provision of online newsletters in the field of sports entertainment; online diaries.

WWE usually registers names, nicknames and phrases for its fighters, some already being in use and once they have become popular; still others are registered before they are assigned to a fighter.