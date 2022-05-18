WWE: John Cena hints at his return to celebrate 20 years in the company

In a chat with adams applethe 16-time WWE champion, John Cenarevealed that he would be open to a comeback to fulfill his 20 years with the company. Although she did not confirm it and did not provide more details, she left a return for the future in the air.

John Cena made his television debut WWE in the year 2002in a remembered segment and fight against Kurt Angle. From then until these days, Dinner has become the face of the company and in one of the most important figures in the business, being an example of several new fighters and thousands of fans.

“I know I will be 20 years old in WWE very soon, so it’s a very important thing. I worked with quite a historic class of fighters: Batista, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and as they all turned 20 years old. I am aware that this is just around the corner and who knows? “Insinuated Cena on the question of what the future holds and remembering a bit of his past in WWE.

“There’s a lot of exciting things going on and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don’t know when I’ll be back but I hope it’s soon. I’ve been gone too long“Cena expressed about a possible return.

His last fight in WWE was against Roman Reigns in the event summer slam from last year, 2021. Now, focused on building his career as Hollywood actorsomething far from the ring is seen, but according to his words, nothing has been said yet.

