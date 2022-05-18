WWE deleted my name as soon as they hired me: Seth Rollins

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.17.2022 16:55:45





Something is happening in WWE because the spirits between his fighters seem to be very heated. First, the incident of Sasha Banks and Naomi was known, who left the arena where the Monday Night RAW function was taking place because they felt “disrespected” as Couple Champions. To that is added a controversial message from Seth Rollins in social networks.

With the wrestling company promoting his upcoming match against Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell, Hall of Famer Booker T assured that Rollins “has had a relatively easy path to success” within the company, which seemed to bother the gladiator, who is considered one of the best on the roster.

“This narrative is false (easy road to success). I started wrestling at age 18 in dark rooms inside seedy bars, in barns, even in parking lots. I lost money, broke bones, drove countless hours alone to build a name that WWE erased the moment I walked in the door.“, the two-time Universal Champion and two-time World Heavyweight Champion wrote on Twitter.

This narrative is false. I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot. Lost money. Brokenbones. Drove countless hours alone just to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door. https://t.co/whmlH2nHNs — Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) May 17, 2022

Who was Seth Rollins before WWE?

On the independent wrestling circuit, Rollins was known as Tyler Black.name under which he built a great reputation since 2005 that allowed him to reach the company Ring of Honor, where he was World and Couples Championin addition to other achievements, all this between 2007 and 2010.

Precisely this success led to the World Wrestling Entertainment interestwhich in August 2010 signed its development territories, became the first NXT Champion and from there he jumped to debut in the main cast in 2013 in the group Shield with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrosewho is known today as Jon Moxley in AEW.

​