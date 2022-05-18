WWE: Cody Rhodes, exclusively for MARCA: “On my mind is just being WWE champion”

WWE Clash at the Castle will be held next Saturday September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and will be the biggest WWE event in a British stadium in 30 years. It is an event with historical overtones that WWE fans, especially those who reside in the Old Continent, have within their grasp, thanks to the exclusive travel packages that the company has made available to its followers since Tuesday, May 17 in Ticketmaster.co.uk.

In addition, tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 20 at 1:00 p.m. in Spain, also at Ticketmaster.co.uk, and from today it can be accessed at https:/ /wwe.com/cardiff-2022-presale to be part of the exclusive presale for the event.

As part of the promotion of Clash at the Castle, and given the great reception of the event also in our country, WWE has chosen MARCA to carry out an exclusive interview with Monday Night Raw Superstar Cody Rhodeswho reviews with us what he expects from the event in Wales or how he lived his return to the company in the past WrestleMania 38.

Q. For the first time in 30 years WWE returns to a great British stadium with Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, what do you expect from the great European event?

R. As one of the biggest fans of the SummerSlam event held all the way back in 1992, I’m very surprised it took this long. Clearly, given the reception it is receiving and with the great pre-sale success already achieved, the event has everything to be the biggest show that has ever been held in a major stadium.

It really is. It’s one of those dates where I have to find a way to be present, I have to find a spot in one of the main matches since I was and still am a huge fan of SummerSlam ’92, to the point of remembering word for word every phrase of the commentators, and now it’s our turn. 30 years have passed and it is our time, we have to show that it is.

Q. As one of the most prominent talents in WWE, you will be traveling around the world, what places do you long to visit?

R. I want to go around the world, not only because it means that I am one of the faces of WWE at the moment, but because it has been a long time since I saw myself face to face with many of the fans. I am a global talent and I like to entertain people. I like to go everywhere they are and I did so in my first stage in WWE and when I was outside the company; then came the pandemic, the confinement… That’s why I want to travel the whole world again. That’s what we’re supposed to do: go to different countries where different languages ​​are spoken and I want to be able to connect with all kinds of people and cultures.

Q. Have you seen your return at WrestleMania 38 on television? How would you describe it now that he’s had a little more time to process everything?

R. I’ve seen it, yes. I have never liked to do that kind of thing, especially if they are so big and mean as much as what this moment has meant, but WWE has tried very hard and has made great videos and has published them on the networks; and on Raw, the next day and that has made it reach many more people.

I have seen it and it was total and very funny, especially knowing how I was mentally when I descended that ramp towards the ring and what I did not expect is that WWE recognize me as ‘The American Nightmare’ (The American nightmare). It may sound peculiar but I didn’t know how it would all happen until the first fireworks exploded right behind me. At that moment I knew I was on another level.

Q. You have always mentioned that your time as Intercontinental champion has been one of the most important in your career. Do you see yourself as Intercontinental champion again in the future?

R. That’s a great question. Being Intercontinental champion was a huge step for me because it put me in a position where I could continue to climb the ladder. I think that if I were to become Intercontinental champion again, I would focus not so much on my climb within the company, but on placing the championship where it deserves, on a pedestal, and I really think so.

There is a phrase within this industry that says: ‘the title makes the man or the man makes the title’ and, although I know that WWE does not like the ‘title’ nomenclature, and usually changes it to ‘championship’, at end does not matter; what it is about is what you are capable of doing for yourself and I think I could do wonders, many more than I did at the time, but my goal is to be WWE champion and there are many ways to achieve it. Although I don’t want to be misunderstood, if I get the opportunity to be Intercontinental Champion again, I would be more than proud to carry on my shoulder one of the most prestigious titles in the history of this industry.

P. Precisely the WWE World Championship was the one that escaped your father, the great Dusty Rhodes, how important would it be to complete that legacy and become champion?

A. I don’t want to say that it would be the most important thing in my life because I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. If you know me, and fortunately or unfortunately people know that I have always been open and have talked about it on television, you would know that I have always said that it would be the most important thing and I have all the pressure in the world to try to achieve it.

It’s the one that got away. No one in my family has ever done it. I’ve always said it and I’ve made it clear, if I don’t get it, it’s one thing, but what I can’t deny is that this is my wish. Having said that, I have the habit or the habit of saying what I feel in front of people and, generally, things are fulfilled. I am always true to my purposes and my words and I would like to give my word to the WWE Universe, not only that I will try, but that I will achieve it. Only time will tell.