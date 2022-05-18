WWE announces the May 24 card of NXT 2.0

During broadcasts of WWE NXT 2.0 via USA Network, have been confirmed the clashes that will take place in next week’s episode .

Four bouts were added to the following Tuesday’s card at the Performance Center. The highlight will be an individual heads-up between Bron Breakker and Duke Hudson. In addition, Indi Hartwell will seek to get even with the champion Mandy Rose. A part of Diamond Mine will face Pretty Deadly before In Your House. Finally, Alba Fyre will have a new heads up against Elektra Lopez.

The next episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will take place on Tuesday, May 24 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans will be able to watch this show live from the audience or through its broadcast in the United States on USA Network. The company is expected to announce more matches and segments in the coming days.



WWE NXT 2.0 card May 24, 2022



Team Combat

Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) vs. Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp)

Duke Hudson vs. bron breakker

Indi Hartwell vs. Mandy Rose

Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Hell in a Cell and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.