with Ukraine, with music and theater

Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Vigo, Malaga, Santander and Vitoria, 05/18/2022

Sometime before the war waged by Russia began, we learned about the motto that the Museum Day would have on this occasion: The power of museums, in relation to its ability to achieve sustainability, to innovate in digitization and accessibility, and to build community through education; in any case, to generate positive changes in societies.

Today, and next weekend, we can participate in the activities scheduled to celebrate that these cultural spaces continue to be a refuge:

THE PRADO MUSEUM, WITH UKRAINE

The Prado Museum will pay tribute on this day to the Ukrainian museums. Two canvases are displayed on its main facades with the colors of the flag of that country, recalling the main museums there, and this morning’s Instagram direct was attended by the director of the Lviv National Museum.

In addition, the center will add Ukrainian to the languages ​​present in its audio guides and the Ukrainian ambassador, together with a group of citizens welcomed in Spain, will premiere the devices with a tour of the rooms. If you want to help the museums of that country, by the way, know that the Spanish branch of ICOM has enabled various ways of collaboration, economic and material; you can consult them here.

On the other hand, the young resident pianist Cristina Sanz Hernán will perform a musical program that can be heard in the Villanueva building at 12:00, 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. and there will be free access throughout the day.

To attend the tour or to go to the Museum throughout today, prior confirmation is required by email at area.comunicacion@museodelprado.es or by phone at 609349250.

RADIO 3 RETURNS TO THE REINA SOFÍA MUSEUM

For the sixth time, Radio 3 joins the International Museum Day with a great festival of live music and culture at the Reina Sofía Museum. For 17 uninterrupted hours, Viva Sweden, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, Putochinomaricón, Miguel Poveda, Soleá Morente or Los Secretos, among others, will perform there.

As always, admission to the Museum will be free throughout the day, and a series of guided tours of both the Collection and the temporary exhibitions have been organized

MUSIC AT THE MASAVEU PATERSON FOUNDATION

As part of its 19th-century Spanish painting exhibition, the María Cristina Masaveu Peterson Foundation presents micro-concerts with a selection of pieces by Brahms and Rossini that will be performed by students from the Reina Sofía School of Music. All attendees will be able to enjoy these performances while visiting the “Masaveu Collection. Spanish painting of the 19th century. From Goya to modernism” for free.

The day began at 11:00 in Room 10, with a string ensemble that will offer three performances of 17 minutes each hour (11:00, 12:00 and 1:00 p.m.). The BBDO Counterpoint Quartet, formed by the violinists Jimena Rojas and Victoria Warzyca, the violist João Franzoso and the cellist Anastasia Averianova, will play the movements I. Allegro Y II. Romance. little adage, both scores of the String Quartet in C minor op 51 no. 1 of Brahms.

This afternoon, between 17:00 and 18:30, there will be four seven-minute performances every half hour with works by Gioachino Rossini, performed by the bassoonists Ángela Martínez Martínez and Javier Sanz Pascual. We will listen to the cavatina Ecco, rider in heaven and the air Long to the factotum, that are part of The Barber of Seville (with arrangement of two bassoons by FR Gebauer).

Access will be made with the general ticket to visit the Foundation and will be free and free until full capacity is reached. Tickets can be booked in advance through the website or picked up at the Foundation box office.

THE LÁZARO GALDIANO PRESENTS THE CONNECTING PROJECT

The Lázaro Galdiano Museum celebrates International Museum Day with the presentation of Connecting Project, by TONDOsmiling, a duo formed by Lucía Cristóbal Marín and Ramón López de Benito. This proposal seeks to generate a reflection on the individual’s ability to recognize himself in a society connected and determined by new technologies. Through various installation formats, such as video mapping, neon or video projections, they offer us an exhibition that articulates a dialogue between tradition and modernity based on the culture of the device and the world-screen. It is divided into six rooms and focuses its attention on the connected image, making visible the conflict between the real and the virtual, the observer and the observed.

It can be visited until August 28.

EXTENDED HOURS AT THE THYSSEN-BORNEMISZA MUSEUM

At the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum we can visit for free today both the permanent collection and that of Carmen Thyssen as well as its temporary exhibitions: “Hyperreal. The art of trompe l’oeil“, “Ragnar Kjartansson’s emotional landscapes” (TBA21) and “American art in the Thyssen collection”. It is recommended to book the ticket through the website.

In the morning, between 12:00 and 2:00 p.m., restorers, conservators and educators from the center will offer us an explanation every half hour in different rooms of the Thyssen collections, which we can freely join; In addition, at 5:00 p.m., professional guides will give three guided tours in Spanish of the collection, and Alba Campo Rosillo, curator of “American Art in the Thyssen Collection”, will start one in English through the rooms of this exhibition. For this activity, it will be necessary to book in advance on the Museum’s website.

As a finishing touch, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. a conversation will take place on the Terraces of the art gallery on “The power of museums”, in which aspects such as education, climate justice and the way in which these spaces can contribute to the healing of people. Rufino Ferreras, head of the Museum’s Education Area; Soledad Gutiérrez, curator of TBA21 / Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary, and Juan García de Cubas, president of the Fundación Cultura en Vena.

The activities also reach the digital environment. Today the docuweb opens on www.museothyssen.org back to nature, carried out in collaboration with the BBVA Foundation, which delves into the interaction between art, human beings and the environment through a selection of artists who, in their creative processes, have ethically related to the environment. Their experiences are intertwined with the reflections of professionals who, from different cultural and scientific disciplines, claim the need to create new ways of relating between culture and nature from an ecological conscience.

DOMESTICATED NATURE AT THE NATIONAL ARCHAEOLOGICAL MUSEUM

At the National Archaeological Museum, where admission is also free today, we can attend the guided tour at 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nature tamed?in which we will learn about natural climatic changes produced since Prehistory or the consequences of human action on the environment from the Neolithic to the Middle Ages.

And on the 21st, at 7:00 p.m., a new title of the Museum-Drama series “The protagonists of history” will be premiered there: Nea, the last Neanderthal. It gives a fictional voice to one of the last survivors of the Neanderthal human species that inhabited Europe at the arrival of Homo sapiens around 40,000 BP, and that became extinct for reasons that are not entirely clear. Attendance is free after collecting tickets.

STORYTELLING AND THEATER AT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ROMANTICISM

On May 21, at 12:00 noon, the National Museum of Romanticism dedicates a storytelling to the black corsair by Emilio Salgari, the story of Emilio de Roccanera, a brave knight who, after swearing revenge for the death of his brothers, will end up becoming an enigmatic pirate who will not rest until he catches his worst enemy: the Duke of Wan Guld. Aimed at children over 8 years of age, you must reserve a ticket in advance by calling 914483647.

In the afternoon, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., the adult public will be able to attend the theatrical show Carolina and Gertrudis: the theater muses, dedicated to Carolina Coronado and Gertrudis Gómez de Avellaneda, their lives and tragedies. We can sign up on the same phone.

BRUSH STROKE AND OPEN DOORS

Attendance at the Botín Center in Santander will be free for everyone today, every hour from 10:00 we can go to a guided tour of its exhibition of Ellen Gallagher with Edgar Cleijne and, also every hour from 10:30, to the explanation of a specific work from the exhibition.

In addition, throughout the day we can benefit from a 2×1 on the Botín Center Friend Card.

OPEN WORKSHOPS AND CONFERENCES AT ARTIUM

Today the opening hours to the public of Artium Museoa will continue, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., but the bulk of its celebration activities will take place on the 21st and 22nd, next weekend.

Those days, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., there will be open workshops for all ages with Raisa Álava (customizing bags) and Irantzu Lekue (making butterflies). On the 21st, at 12:00 noon, the project will also be presented Magnet-Erakarrideveloped together with the Barrutia Ikastola during the last three school years, and on the 22nd, at 11:30 a.m., the video 20 years, more than 20 reasons, in which the Friends of the Museum explain their relationship with the institution. Guided tours will not be lacking either.

LANGUAGES IN THE FRAMEWORK OF VIGO

Today’s program at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Vigo brings us a concert by the Professional CMUS of Music from that city of Pontevedra (at 7:45 p.m.), an inclusive workshop in sign language for children (at 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.) and a marathon of mini-sessions of language classes, open to the public, led by teachers from the Official School of Languages ​​(throughout the day). Also guided tours of the exhibitions and special discounts at the Lasal Books store-bookstore.

PARTICIPATORY VISITS IN THE PICASSO MUSEUM OF MÁLAGA

To commemorate this International Museum Day, the Museo Picasso Málaga today offers free admission to all visitors who come to the Palacio de Buenavista from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to the artist’s works that make up “Dialogues with Picasso. Collection 2020-2023“, we will be able to visit the samples “Face to face. Picasso and the great masters” and “Paula Rego“, and also sign up for one of the participatory visits that will be offered in both Spanish and English.

A STUDIO WORK BY TERESA LANCETA, AT MACBA

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Barcelona also opens its doors free of charge today. In addition, at 7:00 p.m., Teresa Lanceta and Leire Vergara will reflect on studio worka project of his co-authorship on the mechanisms of construction of personal and collective stories, of sociology, anthropology and art.

We will be able to see the samples “Teresa Lanceta. Knitting as open source“, “In real time. The Rafael Tous Collection of conceptual art“, “MACBA Collection” and “Repair manuals and cosmic sounds”.