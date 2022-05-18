Will Smith once revealed that ‘Hitch’ mirrored a real-life dating disaster with his childhood sweetheart

Will Smith has been very open about his relationship problems in the past. In his youth, he admitted to experiencing a fair amount of heartbreak when it comes to relationships. But there was one experience in particular that Hitch she couldn’t help but remember him.

‘Hitch’ had a lot in common with Will Smith’s life

As many know, Smith played Alex Hitchens in the 2005 romantic comedy With Alex being a dating doctor, he would give advice to men looking for the woman of their dreams. But Alex wasn’t always the suave womanizer that women found attractive. The film notes that Alex started out as the hopeless romantics he gave advice to. In an interview with the BBC, the bad boys The actor revealed that the character’s transformation was similar to his own.

“Goofy was the word my sisters used most often because I’ve been this tall since I was 12 years old,” Smith said. “It was hard being that tall and being half the weight that I am now, you know? So I had that for many years, and as I started to fill out, I gained a little more confidence. It was a hard time growing up with women because I was hurt, you know? I was wounded.”

‘Hitch’ Once Mirrored Will Smith’s Real-Life Dating Disaster

Like his character in HitchSmith had one of his first experiences with heartbreak at a very young age. When he was only 10 years old, his girlfriend at the time stood him up at a dance for someone else. It was enough to make an impression on the Oscar winner.

“I was about 10 years old and Stacy Brooks promised me the last dance at Shawn Hollis’s birthday party and I was ready. I was there and ready for that last dance and the DJ announces that this is the last song and I turn around and she’s on the floor with David Brandon! I’ve been scarred ever since, you know? But hey, I’m getting over it. I think I’m going to be fine,” Smith joked.

Hitch it also reflected a real-life dating mishap with the same person. In the film, Smith experiences an allergic reaction that has a comedic effect on his face. But this was very reminiscent of an experience he had dating Stacy Brooks.

“Like all the bad things that happened…it happened around Stacy Brooks. Things were getting as hot as they could when you were 11 and I thought she was starting to like me and then she got me stung by a bee,” Smith said. “That allergic reaction in the movie is actually how I look when she gets stung by a bee. So Stacy saw me like this and while in the movie it’s kind of endearing, when you’re 11, girls go crazy!”

Will Smith was motivated to succeed after his ex-girlfriend cheated on him

Smith has drawn on several different sources to fuel his motivation for success. His ex-girlfriend cheated on him when he was a teenager became one of the main motivating factors for him to become a star.

“When I was 15, my first girlfriend cheated on me,” Smith once said at The Hollywood Reporter roundtable. “And I remember making the decision that no one would ever cheat on me again. And the way he was going to do that was by being the greatest actor on Earth.”

