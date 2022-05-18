Why do Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend couples therapy?

Katy Perry just explained that she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloomthey are not going through the best moment as a couple and that is why they have decided to do couples therapy together.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in crisis

there were already rumors that the couple was not going through the best of times. It has even been said that they had ended their relationship, after the photographers captured the singer without wearing her engagement ring. Since then, the crisis alarms have not stopped sounding.

Well, since then, and since the wedding plans were postponed indefinitely with the outbreak of the pandemic. perry revealed that the relationship had become somewhat contentious because each had focused on seeing only the worst in the other.

Now Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They have decided to attend couples therapy to turn the situation around: “Orlando and I do couples therapy. We love it because it keeps us in tune,” the artist acknowledged.

In addition, she has revealed that the biggest problem they have is coordinating their work schedules, if they do not stop! The important thing is that the couple wants to get ahead and hopefully they will.

It was in February 2019 when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their long-awaited engagement. The idea was to do it at the end of that same year, but we already know what happened and, since then, the issue has been paralyzed.