Who is Ignacio De Asúa? The Argentine doctor behind Hippie with OSDE who is in the news today for having created the “Uber of doctors”

There are people who have had a marked vocation since they were girls. Ignacia De Asúa is one of them. In elementary school she had a red fibron with which she drew little dots on the skin of her classmates, she told her parents that there was an outbreak of chickenpox and she offered to cure them. She also operated dolls and read medical manuals. In high school she dreamed of being like George Clooney in ER emergencies. ”My dad was a pediatrician, so I was always surrounded by his books and stories. Medicine was the clearest vocation”, he says.

It was also because of his father’s work that he began to travel the world. They lived in America, Germany, England. She then returned to Argentina, studied medicine and did her first residency . But Ignacio wanted to continue learning from him abroad. He moved to Oxford to do a fellowship in Critical Care. “I always wanted to explore another health system, to be able to travel. It was important to see that my parents were traveling for work and that it was a possible lifestyle”, he confesses.

Intensive Care (also called “critical care”) is medical care for people who have life-threatening injuries and illnesses. In the intensive care unit (ICU) care is 24 hours. At Oxford, Ignacio was on duty from Monday to Sunday. In 2015 he started working at the London Ambulance Helicopter . She had to open a patient’s chest and cover a bullet hole in the heart with her finger. Also around that time, a colleague from the residence could not stand the pressure and committed suicide. Ignacio began to feel anxiety, anguish, insomnia and irritability. all symptoms of burnout . “He was very burned, a lot of serious patients, a lot of death. That’s where I found the photo. I signed up for a course and then completed the photography school tour,” he recounts.

It was in the search for his favorite photographers that he opened an Instagram account which he baptized “A hippie with OSDE”, as a joke, and in which he began to upload his own photos. . Within a year, he had already surpassed fifty thousand followers. Due to his vocation for service, he began to give travel information. Meanwhile, he continued to work as a doctor in different parts of the globe. Before returning to Argentina he was in Birmingham, one of the most violent areas in England, where he cared for refugees. “I worked in the Acute Emergency Center, where the vast majority of patients were foreigners and we saw all kinds of pathology. I was interested in the medical aspect, but also in the challenge. Many times neither the patient nor the family spoke English. We had to use Google translate in 10 languages ​​and see which one he pointed to,” he recalls.

Photo courtesy of Ignacio De Asúa

Ignacio returned to Argentina to have his son. A few days before he was born, the pandemic broke out . In full quarantine and with a newborn baby, Ignacio worked piecework, he toured the shifts and ICUs of patients with covid. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. If it was going to be overcome or if it was the end of the world, if there were going to be vaccines or not. It was a risk to work in therapy, because you didn’t know what you were dealing with. I was one of the first 500 volunteers in the country to get vaccinated with Sputnik,” he says.

With the pandemic, the trips stopped, but the therapist realized that there was a lot of anguish and misinformation in relation to COVID, so he began to make posts on medical issues. “People didn’t know he was a doctor. The work began to consume my time and I left the camera and the trips. I started to show a bit of my day to day, ”he explains. From “Un hippie con OSDE” he went on to “Doctor Grammer” and continued to gain fans.

But the mission of his account did not stop at transmitting quality medical content, but rather he put together a digital platform that connects doctors with patients . “One day I was in post guard burned and I commented that we should create a system to free doctors from social work and improve care. The next day I had a bunch of messages. It was not a marketing issue, it was a spontaneous construction and a social development of the community”, she assures.

Today, with Instagram 100% focused on health, this doctor, influencer and entrepreneur also offers free CPR courses twice a year virtually. “More than a hundred thousand people were trained by Instagram Live. It is already something that remained as a base activity of the account”, he points out from Santiago de Chile, his new home. “Chile is very interesting medically and they offered me very good remuneration, so we decided to come here. We are fascinated and we already applied for the permanent visa”, she confesses. Although she no longer has time to take photos, his grounding is going to the plaza with his son, who, she says, is already showing an interest in the stethoscope.