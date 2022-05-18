Who is Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who faced Amber Heard and with whom Johnny Depp exchanges glances

Camille Vazquez was praised on social networks by supporters of Johnny Depp after his most recent interrogation



The mediatic legal trial they face Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard continue to make headlines from the press, but after the last interrogation session, the public has put aside the main conflict and has focused on the excellent relationship and closeness that is perceived between the actor and his lawyer Camille Vasquez.

This exchange of glances, smiles and gestures of complicity have unleashed a wave of rumors about a possible romance between the star of the saga of The pirates of the caribbean and the lawyer of Latin descent.

And although neither of the two involved has made any statements about it, Depp’s fans have been very happy to highlight the strong support that the 38-year-old lawyer is offering the actor in one of the most difficult moments of his career.

Amber Heard was exposed after the interrogation of Camille, who uncovered that the actress has not complied with the donations to charity that she promised (Photo: REUTERS)

Vasquez has stood out in the Virginia Courtroom and has managed to captivate Internet users with the professionalism with which he carries out his work and also in his overwhelming rhetoric that was evidenced in the most recent interrogation of the defamation trial that is televised by different media and keeps fans and detractors of those involved in suspense.

In the session, Camille was emphatic in asking Depp’s ex-wife about all the money she had promised to donate to charity. and he didn’t: “You had the entire $7 million for 13 months before Depp sued you and you still chose not to donate it to charity,” he said.

The admiration that the woman of Latin descent is gaining in the networks responds to the fact that she is serious, respectful in court and her security denotes an arduous investigative work, qualities that apparently the actress of Aquaman have made you feel uncomfortable.

Camille Vasquez has managed to shine for her participation in the court (Photo: Reuters)

In the interrogation, the lawyer first questioned Amber Heard if she knew the reason why Depp never looks her in the eyebeing that this refers to a final discussion, when she had already filed a lawsuit in 2016 for domestic violence, and in the last meeting with the actor in San Francisco, Johnny yelled at her that it meant nothing to her and that “she would never go back to see his eyes.”

To do this, Camille presented a recording where it could be heard that when Heard tries to hug Depp, he refuses and she tells him: “Please, I just want to hug you and say goodbye.” Depp is then heard saying: “I am nothing to you, and I will always be nothing to you. You will never see my eyes again.”

“He has kept that promise, hasn’t he?”Vasquez asked, referring to Depp refusing to look at Heard, to which she replied: “As far as I know, he can’t look at me.”

Depp fans have pointed out in multiple clips the gestures of closeness and complicity between client and litigant (Photo: Reuters)

After seeing her in action at the trial, many women expressed feeling inspired by the lawyer to study Law and thus shared it on their networks: “I love you Camille, for you I am going to abandon my degree in the 6th semester to become a lawyer.”

The staff of lawyers of the “Muse of Tim Burton” is led by her and Ben Chew, accompanied by Stephanie Calnan, Andrew Crawford, Rebecca McDowell Lecaroz, Yarelyn Mena, Jessica Meyers, and Samuel MonizHowever, there are not a few social network users who have noticed that despite Depp’s large team of lawyers, the actor is more attentive and detailed with Camille Vazquez than with the rest of the defenders, which has given rise to speculation as a nascent love affair.

Such is the fascination that Johnny fans have developed for Camille that they have even created Instagram accounts, such as the one called “@johnnyandcamille”, which has 89 posts and more than 3,000 followers. Users share videos and photos to support their theory and in them they can be seen apparently with a certain accomplice and flirting attitude.

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez are seen as a romantic couple in fan accounts, which praise the lawyer’s work (Photo: Instagram)

At the moment it is known that Vasquez is born in Los Angeles, California and is single with no children. There are many people who claim that Vasquez has Latin origins, especially Mexicans, but the woman has not spoken about it. In 2006 she studied at the University of Southern California and then at Southwestern Law School, from which she graduated in 2010.

Camille has developed an important career as a legal advocate, beginning in the world of law just in 2017, within the firm Phelps & Phillipswhere she stood out for being a good speaker in English and Spanish.

More recently Camile joined the firm Brown Rudnickwhere he currently works as the defense of Johnny Depp, who claims defamation against him, his most important project.

Camille is originally from California and speaks Spanish fluently, her Mexican ancestry has not yet been proven (Photo: Reuters)

According to the portal The Focuss, the 58-year-old actor’s alleged new conquest “has additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts and employment-related claims” and this 2022 won the award ‘One to watch’ as the best commercial litigation lawyer.

The legal battle between the two Hollywood actors continues and is expected to continue for another three weeks. The first part of the trial was dominated by Depp, who took the stand, presented evidence and made strong statements to prove that he was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of his ex-wife.

