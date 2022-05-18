where to find it and what you can make with it
The obsidian It is one of the most advanced materials in Minecraft. Its use is not as basic as wood, iron or diamond, but it is certainly necessary for other tasks that require the player’s skill. Here I tell you everything you need to know about this material.
Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft
Obsidian: the key to portals
the obsidian u obsidian it is a colored material black-purple It has enormous resistance. It is achieved by mining it naturally or by generating it. As I told you in the lava guide, Obsidian is generated when you place a lava block on top of a water block and vice versa. Many veterans take advantage of this mechanic to make pits that generate these blocks.
Mining Obsidane It’s another story: it won’t work with any pickaxe, you need one made with diamond and it will still take time approximately 7 seconds to break a block. If you use another pickaxe, you will break the block, but you will not get the material. Regarding the crafting options with Obsidian:
- Ender’s Chest: x8 Obsidian and x1 Eye of Ender
- Lighthouse: x5 Crystal, x3 Obsidian and x1 Nether Star
- enchantment table: x4 Obsidian, x2 Diamonds and x1 Book
Obsidian’s most well-known creation is the portals to travel to the Nether. you have to create a rectangle 5 blocks high and 4 blocks wide, leaving two vertical rows of three blocks in the center of the structure. You can also opt for the same structure, but without the corner blocks of the previous one.
