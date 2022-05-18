where to find it and what you can make with it
The worlds of Minecraft hide strange materials. One of them is called lapis lazuli (nicknamed Lapis). It is a very peculiar material, but it does not have an essential use like iron and coal, for example. Then I tell you everything you should do about Lapis Lazuli.
Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft
Lapis lazuli in Minecraft: dyes and pools with a lot of style
Lapis lazuli is a very peculiar material that you can get mining in the underworld of Minecraft. Its rarity rivals that of the diamond. The most veteran users indicate that the ideal approximate depth to find it is Y=17-19. If you get the block itself, you can take it to the furnace to melt it down for Lapis Lazuli.
Its utilities are varied, but not essential:
- At the enchantment table.
- Can you dye wool to get blue wool. You can also dye a sheep to get more blue wool without dyeing it. It also applies to the collar of pets.
- dye blocks blue. It is especially good for swimming pools.
As for what you can craft on the crafting table:
- Blue balloon: Latex x6, Helium x1, Guide x1 and Lapis Lazuli x1
- Blue Bed: x1 Bed and x1 Lapis Lazuli
- Blue Concrete: x4 Sand, x4 Gravel and x1 Lapis Lazuli
- Blue crystal: x8 Crystal and x1 Lapis Lazuli
- Blue Crystal Panel – 8x Crystal Panel and 1x Lapis Lazuli
- Blue Terracotta: x8 Terracotta and 1x Lapis Lazuli
- blue wool: x1 Wool and x1 Lapis Lazuli
- Lapis lazuli block: – 9x Lapis Lazuli
- Cyan Tint: x1 Cactus Green Dye and x1 Lapis Lazuli
- Light Blue Tint: x1 Lapis Lazuli and x1 White Dye/Ground Bone
- Magenta tint: Lapis Lazuli x1, Red Dye x1 and Pink Dye x1
- blue tint: Lapis Lazuli x1
- purple tint: Lapis Lazuli x1 and Rose Red Dye x1
