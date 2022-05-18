If you are one of those who spends most of the day sending messages, photos, videos or making phone calls WhatsAppyou should know all the benefits it has, such as being able to communicate with people who are anywhere in the world.

This platform of instant messaging It is one of the most used by millions of people every day. One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly updated, incorporating new features and tools.

WhatsApp, guide to change the font color in your chats. Photo: Pixabay



How to change font color

To make your chats more fun, we tell you how to change the font color in your chats, so you can surprise your friends and family and customize the way your application looks, so take note.

The first thing you should know is that currently it is only possible to change the WhatsApp font color to blue, this to highlight something important within a text. To change the color of the letters to any other, you need to download an app.

The first step is to enter the Google Play Store and download one of the following typography applications for WhatsApp:

Fonts

Stylish Text

bluewords

The advantage of these applications is that they have a wide variety of colors, predominantly blue and its various shades. The specific Fonts app will allow you to choose a specific color.

The steps you must follow are:

Download Fonts from the Google Play Store Open the app and click on the tab that has the letter A and a pen icon at the bottom write the text Choose the color save it as image Share it on WhatsApp

Done, so you can surprise your friends and family by sending them texts of the color you want, which will also make WhatsApp more fun when sharing something.

