what will be the goodbye club

Lionel Messi is nearing the end, or at least planning it. The Argentine phenomenon has clear ideas, but in the meantime it will be goodbye to PSG.

Slowly one of the most feared moments by all football fans is coming. If for Totti the emblematic motto was coined “I was hoping de died first“, We do not imagine what will happen when the time comes retirement of Leo Messi. The Argentine champion, today 34 years oldHe has decided.

Leo Messi is thinking of quitting. It’s hard to accept, but that’s the way it is. One of the most beloved players of all time is about to hang up his boots. Considered by some even the heir of Maradonahe gave his best especially to the Barcelona. The Blaugrana fans will in all likelihood be the saddest, remembering the joys lived together, despite the farewell to the Paris Saint Germain.

LParisian experience it turned out to be a flop in turn. Excluding the obvious victory in Ligue 1not even the grafting of the flea has had the desired effect, that is the conquest of the Champions League by the French, despite the team, on paper, the strongest on the planet. A chapter already closed, because according to the rumors bouncing from Spain, Messi he would already have his bags ready and his ideas very clear.

Leo Messi’s “Last Dance”, where and when

According to what he reveals Alex Candalhistorian Venezuelan journalist of Direct TVprograms for the future of Messi they would be rather definite. Obviously, the official nature is missing, but the journalist swears he has very reliable sources and his revelations have already been relaunched also by the Spaniards of AS.

The “program” of Leo Messi would therefore be to play one last season in Europe with PSG, then David will be waiting for him with open arms on the other side of the ocean Beckham. Candal in fact it states that Messi will acquire 35% of the shares ofInter Miami of which lo Spice Boy is owner, but it does not end there. From 2023 the Florida team will have among its members the Flea, which therefore in all probability, will close in MLS.